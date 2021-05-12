The following incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to May 3-9.
•An Auburn man was charged with reckless conduct, discharging a firearm inside city limits near a public roadway and discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol just after 2 p.m. May 5 following a report of multiple gunshots at a duplex on Quail Valley Road. A witness reported hearing at least eight shots, and the suspect said “people from Indiana were after him” and he would fire his gun occasionally to let people know he was armed, according to the incident report. The man was firing into a wood line with children and residents within range, police determined.
•A Winder man was arrested on multiple warrants out of Barrow County May 3 after a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped on Atlanta Highway near Carl-Cedar Hill Road due to a shattered taillight.
•A female employee at CVS on Atlanta Highway reported May 9 that a male resident, whom police later determined to be an Auburn man with a criminal record following a review of surveillance footage, sexually harassed her after he helped another customer unlock their car at the store. Police told the woman to notify them if he returned and that he would be criminally trespassed from the property.
