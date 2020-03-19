Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•An Auburn man was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and obstructing law enforcement officers after officers went to Carter Road, Lot 125, Auburn in connection with a vehicle that crashed into a trailer. A car hit the front of the trailer. A woman who lived there said she saw the man in the car run away. Officers were told the man was in a Mount Moriah Rd. home later that day. The man was found under the bed in a back bedroom. During the investigation, the manager of the trailer park requested a criminal trespass notice for a second man inside another trailer. The man was from Commerce. He said the man who wrecked the car met him. The Commerce man said he became sleepy and told the man to drive back to the hotel. Instead, the man drove to Carter Rd. and during the night, he took the car and left.
•An Auburn woman was held on a Clarke County warrant after a traffic stop on Atlanta Hwy.
•A Winder man was held on a Barrow County warrant after a traffic stop on Atlanta Hwy. He was taken to the Barrow County jail after he “began getting emotional and began banging his body against the driver’s side back door. The jail refused to take him because of his blood pressure and he was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow.
•An Auburn man wanted on a warrant was arrested at a Wyngate house in the bedroom.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Atlanta Hwy. She also was charged with no license on her.
•A Hoschton man was charged with driving on a suspended license and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.
