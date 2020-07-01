The following recent incidents were among those responded to by the Winder Police Department.
•A Winder man was arrested on several charges following a domestic dispute during which he placed his hands on a woman’s neck to where she couldn’t breathe, held a knife to her neck and threatened to kill her and her family. He also slapped and hit her in the head, hit a lamp against a wall, breaking it, and threw a child’s car seat up against a wall, causing damage.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol – safe and possession and use of drug-related objects after he was found parked in his car in the Quality Foods parking lot on North Broad Street just before 10 p.m. June 23. The man admitted to taking shots of alcohol prior to driving there from his work. He reportedly cursed at the arresting officer, called him a name and asked him, “Don’t you have anything better to do?”
•A woman reported her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while she was exiting Hill’s Ace Hardware. The other driver offered to go get cash from his bank to pay for the damages but never returned after about 30 minutes.
•A Snellville man was arrested for public drunkenness at the Taco Bell in Bethlehem following an argument between family members at nearby apartments.
•A Winder woman was arrested for reckless conduct after pulling a gun out during a verbal dispute at a 2nd Street residence.
•Arrest warrants were issued for a Winder man after he ripped his girlfriend’s hair weave and took her phone while she was trying to dial 911 during a dispute at a gas station.
•A Statham woman who was staying at a nearby hotel was arrested for public drunkenness at CVS on West May Street after she was found to be briefly unconscious after falling through a swinging door at the store. An EMT called law enforcement after the woman tried to walk across South Broad Street.
•A Winder woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug-related objects following a report of a suspicious person at Circle K on West Athens Street.
•A Commerce woman was arrested for hit and run, no insurance, suspended registration and other charges after she left the scene of an accident at the intersection of South Jackson and South Stafford streets. She was located at BB&T Bank on South Broad Street. The woman also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Banks County for theft by shoplifting.
•A man reported that several of his lawn and gardening tools had been taken from his shed at his 3rd Street residence.
•A man at an Embassy Walk residence reported that someone had entered his vehicle and stolen a tool bag with several items in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.