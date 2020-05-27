The following incidents were among those the Winder Police Department recently responded to:
•A Winder man was arrested after police broke up a large party of “approximately 300-400” people in the area of Glen Circle and Williamson Street. The man was arrested for continuing to yell at police after being warned and told repeatedly to go home. He was charged with pedestrian under the influence of alcohol, possession of drug-related objects and obstruction of law enforcement.
•A woman reported a road rage incident in the area of Ingles where she was making a left turn and the driver of the black Chevy Silverado behind her drove up beside her, “shot a bird” and yelled profanities at her.
•Human feces was found smeared on a gutter outside the Winder Housing Authority/Boys and Girls Club building. Two suspects were named, based on a previous incident.
•A man was arrested for violation of a no-contact order following a verbal argument with his girlfriend.
•A homeless man was arrested for urban camping after he was found sleeping behind Waffle House on Exchange Boulevard and refusing to leave. The man had been arrested for urban camping several days prior at a different location.
•The owner of a Mexican restaurant on East May Street reported that someone had stolen 22 packages of meat, valued at $6,238, from the freezer at the rear of the business. The two suspects captured on surveillance video were a white male with facial hair wearing a jacket/sweatshirt, pants, dark-colored/white tennis shoes and a backwards hat, and a white female with medium-length hair wearing Capri pants, clog style shoes and carrying an open-top shoulder bag.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for DUI-drugs and failure to maintain a lane following a traffic stop at 2nd Street and Wade Street.
•A College Park man was arrested after refusing to leave the Jameson Inn on Stafford Street when asked to by innkeepers. He was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and two counts of obstruction of law enforcement.
•A Winder man was cited for failure to maintain a lane after he dropped his cigarette in his vehicle and, while trying to reach for it, struck a pole and two mailboxes on East Wright Street.
•A Winder man was arrested for public drunkenness and criminal trespass after he tried to enter a residence on Baskins Circle and refused to leave.
•A woman at a Candlewood Terrace residence reported that someone had stolen her license plate from her vehicle during the overnight hours of May 17-18.
•A Flowery Branch man was arrested for aggravated stalking after repeatedly sending his ex-girlfriend harassing and intimidating communications in violation of a restraining order.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple assault following a domestic dispute at a Church Street residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.