The following incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to Feb. 18-24.
•Arrest warrants were issued for a Winder man after he was spotted on security footage intentionally throwing mulch from a nearby flowerbed on police cars parked at the WPD headquarters on East Midland Avenue around 9 p.m. Feb. 21. According to an officer who had previous interactions with him, the man had also made “finger gun” signs directed at local law enforcement.
•A Winder woman from a Richardson Street address was arrested for panhandling Feb. 23 after she was seen standing at the corner of South Broad and Stafford Street and holding a sign, claiming to be homeless and in need of money.
•A Monroe woman was arrested for driving without a valid license Feb. 23 after she was stopped for an illegal left turn at North Jackson and East May streets.
•A Statham man was arrested for simple assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats and criminal trespass following a dispute at a Horton Street residence on Feb. 23, during which the man kicked a door in and threatened to “put a bullet in everyone’s head” at the residence with his pistol and kill the residents’ dogs. The man, the brother of the residents’ landlord, reportedly became angry at there being dog excrement on the floor and contended that the residents were taking advantage of his brother by living there.
•A Buford man was arrested on an active Gwinnett County warrant Feb. 22 after a report of a suspicious van being parked near a vacant residence on Carter Hill Drive. The man was found in the driver’s seat, where he said he was eating and reading the Bible.
•A woman at a Lumpkin Street residence reported that a white female driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer struck her mailbox a little after 7 p.m. Feb. 22 while looking down at her phone and kept going.
•A couple at a Bellingrath Drive residence reported Feb. 22 that their vehicle had been damaged and the catalytic converter had been taken. The responding officer told them the incident could be connected to a recent string of catalytic converter thefts in the city.
•A manager at The Store on Jefferson Highway reported Feb. 22 that two suspects, a white male and white female had shoplifted several items. They left in what appeared to be an “older Honda CRV,” according to the report.
•A Winder woman was arrested for battery and criminal trespass Feb. 22 following a domestic dispute with a man at a Turtle Creek Drive residence, during which she scratched his face and damaged his car.
•A Rex woman was arrested on a probation violation warrant out of Barrow County and cited for possession of drug-related objects Feb. 22 after she was spotted walking along East Athens Street.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for driving without a valid license Feb. 20 following a traffic stop on Exchange Boulevard for an inoperative headlight.
•A woman at a James Albert Johnson Avenue residence reported Feb. 19 that an unknown male had been knocking on her door repeatedly and that she began receiving threatening text messages, from whom she believed to be either her ex-boyfriend or an acquaintance of his, and threats were issued toward a man at the residence with her.
•A man at a Capitol Avenue residence reported that someone had broken into the house sometime between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 19 and stolen two laptops and ransacked the kitchen.
•A Braselton man was arrested for public drunkenness Feb. 19 after he was reported to be walking outside the Winder Community Center on East Athens Street around 8 a.m. and “moaning loudly.”
•A Winder man arrested for theft by taking and criminal trespass Feb. 18 following a domestic dispute at an Elm Street residence, during which he took a woman’s phone without her permission and kicked a door in.
•A woman at a 6th Avenue residence reported Feb. 18 that a memory card had been taken from her security camera by an unknown suspect the previous day. The incident followed a recent stretch of “suspicious activity,” she said — including food trash, acrylic nails, hair ties and other trash being left on her front porch and people “dumpster diving” at a nearby dumpster.
•A who is having a house rebuilt on his West New Street lot reported that someone stole a 40-gallon electric water heater from the utility room sometime between Feb. 15-18.
•An Alabama man was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property Feb. 18 after he was stopped on West May Street due to a stolen-tag alert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.