The following incidents were among those the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to:
•A Bethlehem man was arrested following a domestic dispute, during which he pushed his wife down a flight of stairs and attempted to strangle her during an argument over bedroom furniture. Their juvenile son was able to pull the man off of her and he left the house. He was later arrested at another address.
•A Winder man at a Creekwood Road, Winder, residence was arrested for criminal trespass and obstruction of law enforcement following a domestic dispute with his wife, during which he blocked her from getting into her vehicle and refused to identify himself to the investigating deputy.
•A woman at a Winder residence reported that all four tires to her car had been flattened. She suspected it may have been her ex-husband, who she had recently divorced, because they had recently been involved in a heated argument.
•Arrest warrants were issued for a Winder man for hit and run and possession of methamphetamine after he wrecked his married friends’ van in the area of Hill Lane and Holsenbeck School Road in Winder and left the scene. The friend texted the wife at the scene to say he was returning to the scene. The bag of meth was found in the van.
•Two Cartersville men were arrested after their vehicle was stopped for going 107 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone on University Parkway at its intersection with Jackson Trail Road. The vehicle was eventually stopped at Wall Road. The driver was charged with speeding, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, which was hidden in his pants, and an outstanding warrant for simple assault in Whitefield County. The passenger arrested was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a bag was found where he was sitting. Two other passengers in the vehicle were released at the scene and left in the vehicle.
•A man at a storage unit on Christmas Avenue in Bethlehem reported that someone had stolen a blower and sprayer backpack from the unit.
•A manager of a U-Haul rental business at the Hog Mountain Food Mart reported that someone that a U-Haul truck had been stolen from there.
•A Marietta man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain a lane on University Parkway near Wall Road. The man said he was playing golf at the Georgia Club and had drank beer that morning but stopped at lunch time. The stop was made around 7:45 p.m.
•A man was served a prohibited-entry notice at Walmart on Atlanta Highway in Winder after he cussed at the loss prevention manager when she told him he would have to enter the store through other doors because the section he was trying to enter through was closed.
•A Panama City, Fla., man was arrested for driving with a suspended license after he was stopped for driving 93 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone on University Parkway near Jackson Trail Road.
•A Winder man was arrested for battery and third-degree cruelty to children at an Apalachee Church Road, Auburn, residence after he hit his girlfriend in the head several times with a shower rod during a dispute.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after he was observed failing to maintain his lane several times and stopped at the intersection of East Wright Street and Pickle Simon Road in Winder.
•A Winder man was arrested for aggravated assault and simple battery following a dispute at a Leigh Court, Winder, residence with his girlfriend, during which he grabbed her throat and attempted to strangle her. The two were arguing about her “liking” a Facebook post by someone he didn’t like. He spat on her, then after she spit back he grabbed her throat.
•An arrest warrant was issued on a Buford woman who rolled into the back of a car at Loganville Highway and University Parkway in Winder and then left the scene.
•A Stockbridge man was arrested for using someone else’s identifying information to open a fraudulent business account at the Verizon Wireless store in Bethlehem.
•The owner of a martial arts studio on Harry McCarty Road in Bethlehem reported that someone had stolen the catalytic converter off one of the business’ vans.
•A man at a Caesar Road, Winder, residence reported that someone had entered the house and stolen a notebook and his wallet which had money, his driver’s license and his debit card in it.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic accident at Carl-Bethlehem and Hoyt roads in Bethlehem.
•A woman at a Meadow Lane, Auburn, residence reported that two bicycles had been stolen from the residence.
•A Snellville man was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession and driving without a valid license after he was stopped on his motorcycle for driving 83 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone on University Parkway between Harry McCarty Road and Christmas Avenue in Bethlehem.
•A man stated a male suspect who was interested in buying his 1995 Lincoln Continental had taken the vehicle from the Jefferson Highway, Winder, residence without paying. The suspect introduced himself as “Shaky.”
•A Bogart man was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession after he was seen walking back and forth on the side of the road on Bethlehem Church Road.
•A Bethlehem woman was arrested for simple battery and misdemeanor marijuana possession after she flagged down a car near her Davis Drive residence, asked a male passenger to get her some methamphetamine and slapped him in the face when she was told no.
•A Mobile, Ala., man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after he was stopped for driving 85 miles per hour in a 55-mph construction zone on University Parkway near Harry McCarty Road in Bethlehem.
