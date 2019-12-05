The Winder Police Department responded to the following recent incidents:
•possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers at Chick-fil-A on Exchange Lane in Bethlehem, where an employee alerted an officer to an odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle in the drive-through. After being stopped the man tried to flee but was detained.
•no insurance and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration at Waffle House on West May Street.
•driving without a valid license and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
•DUI (less safe), failure to obey a stop sign and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane on Gainesville Highway, where a woman was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign and crossing over double lines.
•missing person reported on Lakeshore Drive, where a woman’s husband’s phone had been turned off and the last recorded charge on his bank account was a withdrawal of funds from the Bank of Madison in Madison.
•criminal trespass on Sanders Circle, where a house window was reported broken. Neighbors told police they saw a group of neighborhood children kick a soccer ball into the window. A child later admitted to the responding officer that he caused the damage.
•tag light required and driving with a suspended or revoked license on South Broad Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•report of larceny on St. Ives Lane, where a man complained that another man had violated a business arrangement between the two. He was advised by the officer that it was a civil matter.
•failure to obey a stop sign, driving without a license and consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger seat on Ridgeway Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•missing person located on Stafford Street, where a teenage girl was found safely and without incident at a hotel.
•DUI (less safe), speeding, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and arrest on an outstanding warrant at the Shell gas station on East Midland Avenue, where a traffic stop was conducted after a car was seen pulling out of the Wendy’s drive-through and onto East May Street without stopping and then traveling 19 miles per hour over the speed limit. The male driver initially refused to exit the vehicle.
•outstanding arrest warrant on Stafford Street, where a man was picked up at a hotel.
•driving with a suspended or revoked license and hold for other agency on South Broad Street, where a man was arrested after he got his vehicle stuck in a drainage area.
•unlawful conduct during a 911 call and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers on Alberta Lane, where a woman reported hearing voices coming through the air vents of her home. The woman was transported to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation but initially physically resisted.
•possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and expired license plate on Horton Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid license and brake light violation on East May Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•outstanding arrest warrant, drugs to be kept in original container and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance on Charles Court.
•special investigation on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where a woman reported hitting a pot hole and getting a flat tire.
•possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and drugs to be kept in original container on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at East Midland Avenue, where a vehicle was pulled over for not having a functioning tag light.
•speeding, improper passing and driving without a valid license on Gainesville Highway, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass on Exchange Lane, Bethlehem, where a chain link fence had been pulled up.
•forgery (less than $1,500 or less than 10 checks), at the Shell gas station on North Broad Street, where a woman cashed a check for $864 and another woman cashed a check for $739 from “Luxury Auto Emporium” in Winder. An officer went to the business listed, and it turned out to be a church.
•improper use of central turn lane and driving without a license at Big Don’s BP gas station on West May Street, where a car was stopped for using the central turn lane at the intersection of West May and Horton streets to go around cars that were waiting to turn right onto Horton Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.