The following incidents were among those Sept. 23-29 that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A man with a San Diego, California, address was arrested Sept. 25 for attempting to cash a bad check at South State Bank on Mimosa Street. The man told police he had no money and was in Atlanta waiting on a bus to take him to Alabama when he met three black males who told him he could “make some money” by cashing a check that one of the men said was “from his aunt’s business.” The man told police they “changed cars a few times” before eventually arriving in Winder. The man told police he had video of the males, but his phone was not on or charged at the time of the incident report.
•A Winder man was arrested Sept. 29 on a failure-to-appear warrant out of Barrow County after he was stopped on West May Street for making an illegal left turn off of North Beulah Street.
•A Winder man was arrested Sept. 28 on a failure-to-appear warrant out of Barrow County after a car he was a passenger in was stopped on West May Street due to a random policy inquiry on the vehicle’s tag indicating that the registration was expired and that the female driver had a warrant out of Effingham County. Effingham County authorities told police not to place a hold on the driver.
•A Winder man was arrested Sept. 29 for criminal trespass following a domestic dispute at a 2nd Street residence, where he kicked in a female roommate’s bedroom door during an argument.
•A man reported Sept. 28 that an unknown suspect had entered his juvenile son’s vehicle and stolen multiple items while the vehicle was parked on North 5th Avenue between Winder-Barrow High School and First Christian Church during the overnight hours between Sept. 24-25. The items included a laptop, tennis rackets, a pair of shoes, tennis bag, duffle bag and backpack, along with some jewelry. The total amount of the items missing, minus the jewelry, was estimated at $1,545, according to the incident report.
•A Stone Mountain man was arrested Sept. 28 for possession and use of drug-related objects after he was reported as a suspicious person at Ingles on North Broad Street. A co-manager for the store said the man had been acting “weird” and had gone around to the back of the store. Police found the man with a glass pipe and burnt, rolled-up paper inside it.
•A Winder man was arrested for public intoxication and cited for an open-container violation Sept. 27 after he was reported to have been sitting in his truck in the parking lot of the Shell gas station on North Broad Street for three hours, drinking and playing loud music. A responding officer noticed several empty beer cans in the passenger area of the vehicle, and another officer noticed the man attempting to hide a can upon their arrival.
•A Tucker man was arrested Sept. 27 for possession of dangerous drugs and also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and other violations after he stopped in his vehicle at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East New Street. The man had been stopped after nearly getting into a head-on collision with a police officer because he was driving on the wrong side of the road. The man also reportedly flicked what was believed to be a marijuana cigarette out of the car. A probable-cause search of the vehicle resulted in illegal narcotics, including a Carvedilol pill and marijuana being found.
•A man reported fraudulent activity on his bank account where a $280 check he said he did not write was cashed. A woman whom he had written a blank check to for help with her children’s expenses also reported that the check had been stolen from her residence. The check had supposedly been made to a Flowery Branch woman, though there was no probable cause for forgery established at the time of the incident report.
•A woman at an Exchange Boulevard residence reported that her apartment had been broken into during the overnight hours of Sept. 26-27 while she was staying with family in Athens, but nothing had been taken from the location.
•A Winder man was arrested Sept. 27 for simple assault following a domestic dispute at a Fairview Court residence, where he reportedly dumped some of his girlfriend’s belongings in the road during an argument and threatened to hit her.
•A woman reportedly left a hair salon on North Broad Street without paying on Sept. 26 after she became upset with her service. The owner told police she wanted the woman criminally trespassed from the salon. Police had not made contact with the woman at the time of the report.
•A female patient in mental distress escaped from Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow on North Broad Street on Sept. 26 and reportedly tried to step into traffic. The woman spat in the face of a police officer before being detained and returned to the hospital. Police opted not to pursue charges against her for simple battery against an officer and obstruction due to her mental state.
•A Winder woman was charged with battery Sept. 25 following a domestic dispute at a Pinkston Farm Road, where she scratcher her sister on the neck and pulled her hair during an argument over cleaning. The woman was not arrested at the time due to her being COVID-positive, but was set to be arrested at a later date pending a negative test result.
•A man reported that he had received a text message and phone call from an out-of-state number and that a man was threatening to kill him and his family if he didn’t pay $2,900. The number, which was revealed to be associated with multiple scams, also sent text message photos of what appeared to be murder victims to the complainant.
•A Conyers woman was arrested Sept. 25 for battery at a South Broad Street business after pushing a female co-worker and pulling her hair during an altercation. The woman told police she was tired of being disrespected, and that led to the altercation.
•A Winder man was arrested in connection with multiple entering autos and item thefts in the Saint Ives subdivision in the overnight hours between Sept. 24-25. At least a dozen residences were included in the incident reports.
•A woman reported that she got into a minor traffic accident just after 12:45 p.m. Sept. 24 with a maroon passenger car that had pulled out in front of her and that the car had left the scene.
•A Winder woman was arrested for simple assault, simple battery, criminal trespass, fleeing/attempting to elude police, obstruction of police and criminal damage to property Sept. 23 after a dispute occurred at an Apperson Drive residence. The woman reportedly shoved and hit her ex-boyfriend in the chest, threatened to shoot him and his current girlfriend and scratched both their vehicles with her keys while also breaking a perfume bottle that belonged to the other woman. When police arrived at the scene, the suspect drove off and fled before being stopped and detained on Springdale Drive.
•A Winder man was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 23 for driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor marijuana possession after he was reported to be asleep in the drive-thru at Burger King on East May Street.
•A woman reported around 11 a.m. Sept. 23 that she stopped on North Broad Street at Bush Avenue just before the railroad tracks and that a tractor trailer crossed over the tracks, drove on the gore, hit her driver’s side mirror and drove off without stopping. She showed police a video of the vehicle that showed the trailer had a Tennessee tag.
•A Winder man was arrested Sept. 23 for driving under the influence of alcohol after he was involved in a dispute at an Apperson Drive residence. Two people reported that the man was intoxicated and confronted them unprovoked. The man reportedly said he was going to kill them and jumped a curb onto the grass in his vehicle trying to get to them to fight them.
