The following incidents May 13-18 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•Arrest warrants were issued for a Commerce man on charges of simple battery, simple assault and disorderly conduct May 17 after he entered a fast-food restaurant on East May Street, where he was employed and where his wife was working, and was yelling and cussing at her while trying to grab at a necklace she was wearing and that he caused damage to the store workspace. The woman said she and her husband were separated at the time of the incident.
•A woman with a Newnan address was arrested for public drunkenness and entering auto around 9 p.m. May 18 after she was reported to be walking around the Dairy Queen parking lot on West May Street in an intoxicated state and looking inside vehicles. Police found her sitting in a truck that was not hers that looked like it had been rummaged through. She also had an open can of beer and said she had left some of her things in the area the previous day after meeting a man at the location and that she thought she recognized some of her belongings in the truck.
•An Athens man was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant out of Barrow County May 18 following a traffic stop for a non-working brake light at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Capitol Avenue.
•A woman reported receiving a fraudulent check after she accepted what she believed to be a job offer from a company. When she heard nothing else about the job and reached out to the person who offered it to her, he began sending her harassing messages to return the money via several different payment methods.
•Police were notified May 17 by authorities in Manatee County, Florida, that two white female suspects and a white male suspect had made over $1,000 in purchases at the Bealls department store on Monroe Highway in March using store credit cards that had been fraudulently opened in two different people’s names. The suspects were connected to each other because they were seen on surveillance footage coming to the store in the same vehicle, a dark-in-color Chevrolet pickup truck. Fraudulent purchases using the same cards were also documented at the Bealls location in Athens, according to the report.
•A man reported that he was rear-ended around 10:40 a.m. May 17 at the intersection of East May and East Athens streets and that the driver of the gold-colored sedan that struck him fled the scene in the car. The suspect was described a Black male in his mid-20s. Police ran the information for a gold Honda Accord that came through the area around the time, but it returned to a driver whose driver’s license photo did not match the description of the suspect.
•A Winder man and his son, listed from a Rochester, New York, address, were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct May 16 following a dispute at a Lake Rockwell Way residence, during which the father picked up a shot gun before setting it down to get ammunition and the son then took the gun, later saying he would shoot the father if he did not “step away.”
•Two Winder men, father and son, were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct May 16 following a dispute at a Martin Luther King Jr. Drive residence, during which the son yelled and cursed and banged on the front door of the residence and the father pushed him while yelling and cursing at him.
•A Hoschton man was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant out of Barrow County May 15 after he was stopped for driving straight through the intersection of West May and South Beulah streets, disregarding a “right turn only” sign at the intersection.
•A Statham man was arrested for driving with a suspended license May 15 following a traffic stop on West May Street from him turning onto the wrong side of the road.
•A homeless Winder man was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance and drug-related objects May 14 after he was reported to be at a Virginia Avenue location that he was not supposed to be at.
•A woman at a Georgia Avenue residence reported that her red and black lawn mower had been stolen sometime between 4 p.m. May 10 and 9 p.m. May 13 while she was at an area hospital.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving with a suspended license May 14 after he was stopped for failing to obey a stop sign at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Athens Street.
•A Whitesburg man was arrested for driving with a revoked license May 13 following a report that he was involved in a dispute in the area of West May and North Center streets at a coin laundry and left the scene potentially driving under the influence of alcohol. His vehicle was spotted by a police officer in the area, and a stop was initiated after the officer was notified of the man’s license status.
•A Winder woman was arrested for criminal trespass May 13 after she was spotted at a James Albert Johnson Avenue residence that she previously had been barred from.
•A clerk at the Shell gas station on North Broad Street reported that a male suspect walked into the store and tried to use a counterfeit $50 bill around 7:15 p.m. May 13 before leaving the store in a red Honda Civic with two other occupants.
•A Winder man was arrested on a speeding warrant out of Braselton May 13 after he was stopped at a Williamson Street location for driving without an operative third-brake light.
•An arrest warrant for stalking was issued for a woman with an Atlanta address after she made repeated harassing phone calls over the span of a month to a Winder business directed toward an employee who had recently dated the suspect’s husband.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for reckless driving and possession of marijuana and drug-related objects around 6:30 a.m. May 13 when he was seen speeding in the central turn lane on North Broad Street and improperly passing vehicles in the area of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow before being stopped by police. The marijuana and drug-related objects were found while the officer searched the vehicle due to noticing an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle when he conducted the stop.
