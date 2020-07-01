A Nicholson man was arrested by Auburn police June 24 for urinating in a neighboring yard on Kilcrease Road while he was at his girlfriend’s residence.
According to an incident report, the man was asked by police what he was doing in the yard and he said he was “feeding the dog.” When the officer pointed out there was no dog in the yard, he said he’d had a “couple of beers” to drink.
When confronted about urinating, the man first denied urinating in the yard and then admitted to it when he was asked by the officer, “what if I told you we had you on camera urinating in the yard?”
The man, who also had an active arrest warrant out of Clarke County, was transported to the Barrow County Detention Center. He was charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
