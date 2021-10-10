The following incidents Sept. 30 through Oct. 5 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Winder man was arrested Oct. 1 on warrants out of Barrow County for simple assault, damage to government property and disorderly conduct after a police officer noticed his vehicle at an Apperson Drive residence and located him there. The man had reportedly gone into Circle K on West May Street asking for cigarettes, used racial slurs toward the clerk, knocked over a cookie rack in the clerk’s direction and damaged Georgia Lottery machines.
•A Winder man was arrested Oct. 5 for public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after police responded to a package store on North Broad Street, where he barricaded himself in his car and refused officers’ commands to come out.
•A woman was criminally trespassed from a Glen Avenue residence Oct. 4 after a domestic dispute there between two sisters.
•A woman at Bojangles on North Broad Street reported that a yellow car backed into her in the drive-thru around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and the driver drove off northbound toward Jefferson.
•Two women, a mother and daughter, were criminally trespassed from a Griffith Street residence Oct. 3 after police responded to a dispute at the location. The daughter said they were there to get money from her boyfriend and that another male had approached them aggressively. When she got between the man and her mother, she pushed him and he pushed her back, causing her to fall to the ground. The man told police the women were told to leave because they were “causing a scene.”
•A Winder woman was arrested Oct. 3 on a felony probation violation warrant out of Douglas County after police responded to a Gainesville Highway residence for a 911 hang-up.
•A Winder man was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 3 for driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe after he was stopped on East May Street for repeatedly failing to maintain his lane. The man acknowledged that he had consumed multiple alcoholic beverages and taken shots that night.
•A Winder man was arrested Oct. 2 for reckless driving after he was stopped on South Beulah Street. A police officer saw the man turn into the Circle K gas station off West May Street at a fast speed, causing scraping to the vehicle’s undercarriage, continue through the parking lot at an unsafe speed and lose traction as he laid drag while exiting the parking lot off South Beulah Street.
•A Winder woman was arrested Oct. 1 for driving without a valid license after she was stopped off North Broad Street for having an inoperative third brake light.
•A Florida man was criminally trespassed from Quality Inn on West Athens Street on Oct. 1 after a dispute between him and a clerk there. After being pulled over by police on West Athens Street, the man said he had complained about his room smelling like smoke and left because he was not satisfied with the customer service and that the clerk had made rude comments to him. The clerk said the man was yelling and using profanity and tried to get him to fight. A police review of the footage confirmed the clerk’s version of the story.
•A woman reported that a laptop had been fraudulently purchased with her debit card information. She said she received an email thanking “Cassandra” person for the purchase and the shipping address was a valid address in Albany.
•An Athens woman was arrested Oct. 1 for false imprisonment, simple assault, obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and criminal trespass following a dispute with her boyfriend at a Maynard Street residence, where she pulled in behind his vehicle to prevent him from leaving, banged on his car windows, drove someone else’s vehicle into her own and refused commands from police to put her hands behind her back. Suspected methamphetamine was found among the woman’s belongings.
•A Winder man was arrested Oct. 1 on active warrants out of Barrow County as well as possession of marijuana and drug-related objects after a report of a suspicious person at Waffle House on West May Street. Witnesses said the man was at the restaurant talking to himself and “fighting with the air.”
•Witness reported Sept. 30 that two unknown suspects had damaged the back door of a Marion Lay Street residence while trying to make entry around 9 p.m.
•An employee at Hill’s Ace Hardware on West Athens Street reported Sept. 30 that an unknown male suspect had shoplifted items from the store.
•An Auburn woman was arrested Sept. 30 on an active warrant after she was stopped on North Broad Street due to a check of the vehicle triggering an alert to her status.
•A Buford man was arrested Sept. 30 for possession and use of drug-related objects after a police officer spotted his vehicle parked at Victor Lord Park after hours. The man and three other individuals were located in the vehicle, and all of them acknowledged they had been smoking marijuana. The man told police he had a grinder in his backpack.
