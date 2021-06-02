The following incidents May 20-26 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Winder man was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness at Quality Inn on West Athens Street a little after 3:30 a.m. May 25 after he reportedly began using abusive language toward staff members while attempting to purchase a room and refusing to leave. The man had been involved in an incident a little over an hour earlier at a Natchez Circle residence, where the man was asked to leave. A police officer gave him a courtesy ride to the hotel, and the hotel night manager told police the man seemed to be under the impression that the officer was paying for a room for him there and that he was refusing to pay for the room himself.
•A Lawrenceville woman was arrested on charges of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and giving a false name to law enforcement May 25 following a report of a domestic dispute at an Amherst Drive residence.
•A Winder man was arrested on an active warrant out of Gainesville May 25 after a report of his truck and trailer being left at a Winder gas station and blocking a tanker truck from being able to deliver gas. Police contacted the man after the truck tag returned registered to him, and he was taken into custody.
•A woman at a Snapping Court residence reported May 24 that the license plate and tag had been stolen off her vehicle sometime that afternoon. She said she had noticed the license plate on her vehicle around 3:30 p.m. that day at her place of employment and made a couple of stops before arriving home a little before 5:30 p.m. Her husband noticed the plate and tag missing around 6 p.m.
•A man at a North Williamson Street residence reported May 23 that someone had stolen his vehicle, a red Toyota Yaris, from the residence sometime between 10 p.m. May 22 when he left the residence and 4:20 p.m. May 23, when he returned.
•Arrest warrants were issued for a South Carolina woman for reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude police May 23 after a vehicle accident that sent her to a local hospital. Police received a report just after 3:45 p.m. that day of the woman driving with her flashes on and repeatedly failing to maintain her lane while traveling westbound on Atlanta Highway toward the city limits. The woman led police on a chase of varying speeds continuing west along Atlanta Highway, jumping a curb, running a traffic light, slamming on brakes and repeatedly failing to maintain her lane. After leaving the city limits past Walmart, the woman rear-ended another vehicle while driving an estimated 45-55 miles per hour. Airbags were deployed, and the woman was dazed and bleeding from the nose after the crash while her arms were sweating profusely, according to the report. She was transported to a hospital for evaluation. A Georgia State Patrol trooper was investigating the incident as a case of her driving under the influence of a substance.
•A Winder man was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass – damage to property May 22 following a report of domestic disturbance at a Ryan Road residence.
•A Loganville man was arrested on an active warrant out of Barrow County May 22 when a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped in a gas station parking lot off South Broad Street. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office had issued a be-on-the-lookout advisory for the vehicle.
•An Athens man was arrested for giving a false name to law enforcement and charged with urban camping around 5:15 a.m. May 22 after police received a report of him being verbally abusive toward employees of the Waffle House on North Broad Street when they asked him to leave if he was not ordering food. Police found the man sleeping on cardboard boxes outside of the Goodwill store on East May Street.
•An Auburn woman was arrested on active warrants out of Roswell May 22 when she was spotted by a police officer standing in the parking lot of a gas station in the area of West Athens and Horton streets after hours.
•A Winder woman was cited for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct May 21 following an incident in the parking lot of the Barrow County Detention Center where she intentionally banged her head into another person’s car. She was transported to a local hospital for a mental-health evaluation.
•Employees at KMB Auto Sales on North Broad Street reported May 21 that the business had been burglarized and the suspects had taken a white Jeep Wrangler from the parking lot.
