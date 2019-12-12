Incidents reported recently to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office include:
•A Statham man was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects after deputies went to a fire on Dooley Town Rd. A deputy was shown smoking pipes in the bedroom and methamphetamine in the bathroom. He arrested the man who admitted he had smoked the drug for about two years.
•An Auburn man reported the theft of $70 and said his girlfriend took the money and “slapped” his cell phone out of his hand. He did not report the theft until a few minutes after 9 p.m. Dec. 3 and said it happened about 8:30 p.m. at a different store. The woman was later stopped by an Auburn officer and she said he threw his phone down after she refused to buy him cigarettes.
•A man on Falling Leaf Lane, Winder, said five tools – cordless drills and nail guns – were stolen from a toolbox in the bed of his pickup truck the night of Dec. 2. He said the three cordless drills and two nail guns were worth a total of about $1,275.
•A dispute between roommates on Royal Oaks Dr. escalated to a fight. One man was charged with battery-family violence. A man said the property owner would not allow him to move out and knocked him to the ground. He said he was punched and kicked by the man. The property owner said he thought the roommate was “going for a knife” and “flipped him.”
•A Winder woman said she had had gas stolen from her pickup several times in the past month.
•A local restaurant manager said a man called the store and complained about a fingernail found in food. The manager said he threatened to “come down there, pull her hair and cook her.” A deputy called a number provided to him and a man hung up the phone.
•A Winder man who was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Punkin Junction Rd. was arrested for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. The man said marijuana was his and was in the center console.
•A Winder woman said someone stole a 2004 Mercedes-Benz from her yard Dec. 2. She said the car was valued at about $7,000.
•A Bethlehem man said someone entered an unoccupied house on Creekwood Road and burned paper in the bathroom sink. He made a report in November that someone broke in and left personal items. Since then, someone has left an electric skillet, duffle bag, shoes and blanket.
•A Norcross woman was arrested for speeding after a deputy found her driving on Highway 316 at 105 miles per hour in the afternoon. The woman said she was going to the University of Georgia for a class.
•A Winder woman was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart after employees said they saw her put items in her purse and not pay for them. She also was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and was held on a Barrow County warrant. She was given a prohibited entry notice for the store for a five-year period.
•A Detroit man was charged with following too closely and failing to exercise due caution when he hit a Kia on the ramp to Highway 211 off of Interstate 85.
•A Braselton man was charged after he was stopped on Atlanta Highway in Statham and he ran, attempting to elude arrest.
•Gainesville and Jefferson women were charged for shoplifting at Walmart. A deputy said the women separated in the parking lot, “attempting to elude me.” The women were accused of stealing 68 items worth $687. Both were given a notice of prohibited entry to the store for life.
