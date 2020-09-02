The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•Police arrested Michael Douglas Prater, 31, of Auburn, for reckless conduct after he fired a gun into the ground at his residence during a dispute with an employee of the U.S. Census Bureau on Aug. 27. The bureau representative had come to get the residence’s occupants to respond to the Census, and Prater said he asked her to leave multiple times. When she stayed, he fired the gun into the ground. According to the incident report, Prater admitted what he did was wrong.
•Police arrested Dezelua Carlos Silva, 18, of Bethlehem, for reckless driving after he was stopped for passing vehicles at a high rate of speed on Atlanta Highway between County Line-Auburn Road and Parks Mill Road on Aug. 30. According to the incident report, when asked why he was driving so recklessly, Silva said it was because the other cars were “driving too slowly.”
•Police arrested Gerald Wayne Kizziah, 44, of Auburn, for driving with a suspended license after he was stopped for going 50 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone in the area of Mount Moriah Road and 3rd Avenue on Aug. 24. Kizziah also had outstanding warrants in Oglethorpe and Banks counties.
•Police arrested Nestor William Bustamante Cardona, 58, of Auburn, for driving with no insurance and driving while unlicensed on Aug. 25.
•Police arrested Jerome Johnson, 57, of Decatur, for driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain a lane and an open-container violation after he was stopped for failing to maintain his lane near the four-way stop at County Line and Parks Mill roads.
