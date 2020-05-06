The following recent incidents were among those responded to by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
•A Winder man was arrested for hitting his roommate in the face and head repeatedly with a gun during an altercation. The roommate said he was doing laundry at the time of the incident and the man said he was “tired of hearing voices” inside his head.
•An Auburn man was charged with hit and run and failure to maintain a lane after he struck a mail box on Freeman Brock Road with his sister-in-law’s car. At the time of the warrants being issued, the man was in the Madison County Jail due to a DUI charge.
•A theft of pallets was reported at a University Drive, Auburn, business. A white male, wearing gray sweatpants, a gray and white hooded sweatshirt and a dark baseball hat was captured on camera committing the theft. He was driving a dark-colored sports utility vehicle with what appeared to be a homemade trailer with no sides.
•A Winder woman was arrested following a domestic dispute, during which she hit her husband with a broken broom, causing a deep cut on his hand.
•A man at a Carriage Drive, Bethlehem, residence reported that someone had stolen a laptop and briefcase from his truck overnight. Four males were captured on surveillance video committing the theft.
•A woman at a Carriage Drive, Bethlehem, residence reported that someone stole her debit card from her husband’s vehicle. The debit card was later located in a stolen vehicle that was recovered in Monroe.
•A Monroe man was arrested for disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement in the area of Matthews School Road and Patrick Mill Road in Winder. The man had been arguing with and cussing at construction workers, who said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
•A single car crash was reported on Atlanta Highway in Auburn, and the driver and passenger were transported to a Gwinnett County hospital, where they were alert at the time of questioning by a deputy. The driver said he was trying to put his phone back into a mount when he lost control of the vehicle. He admitted to drinking earlier that night. The passenger said she was drinking at the time of the crash. A search warrant for the driver’s medical records was requested.
•A warrant was taken out on a Statham man at a Dooley Town Road residence for denying his tenant power to her residence when she was up to date on her payments.
•A Winder man, an Athens man and a Royston woman were arrested for shooting bullets through the window of an Ora Lee Lane, Winder, residence. The suspects were found to be shooting from a field near a Dunahood Road residence. There were multiple firearms in the vehicle they were in.
•A man reported that he sold a gaming system to another man who had given him fake cash in exchange.
•An Auburn man and Winder woman were arrested at an Atlanta Highway, Auburn, gas station and charged with motor vehicle theft. The man was also charged with obstruction of law enforcement and the woman was also charged with possession of methamphetamine. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Arcade.
•A man reported that his vehicle was struck by a black Mitsubishi SUV that had run the stop sign at Kennedy Sells Road and Patrick Mill Road and struck his vehicle before driving off. The driver was described as a black male not wearing a shirt.
•An accident was reported on Boss Hardy Road in Auburn, where a vehicle destroyed a fence on private property. The male driver got in another vehicle with a female and left the scene. The suspect was described as white and in his mid-20s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.