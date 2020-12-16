The following recent incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for kidnapping, simple battery, third-degree cruelty to children and criminal trespass following an argument with his girlfriend while leaving Fort Yargo State Park a little before 3 p.m. Dec. 5. The man said the woman got out of the car at the stop sign to turn onto Loganville Highway and he had “convinced” to get back in. But the woman said while she was walking on the shoulder of the roadway, the man had grabbed her and pulled her back in the vehicle against her will. A small child was in the backseat at the time of the dispute. A traffic stop was made on the vehicle on Loganville Highway near State Route 316.
•A Winder woman was arrested on an outstanding Barrow County warrant for failure to appear after she was pulled over for illegally stopping on the railroad tracks on North Broad Street just before 4 p.m. Dec. 8.
•A juvenile employee at a Winder fast-food restaurant reported that she allowed a female friend of her manager to use her phone and the friend apparently made several unauthorized financial transactions from the juvenile’s bank account to herself through an app.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after he struck the Walgreens building on East May Street with his vehicle around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 7. He told police his vehicle had malfunctioned and went forward instead of reverse. He said he’d taken time-release morphine for back pain.
•A woman reported a neighbor of hers used her social security number in an attempt to get power service established at her former residence.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for theft by receiving (motorcycle), possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects and no driver’s license after he was stopped on his motorcycle for a malfunctioning tag light at Quality Foods on North Broad Street around 10:15 p.m. Dec. 3. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Madison County.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine and crossing guard lines with drugs after she was reported to have struck a curb at the Winder Corners shopping mall on Monroe Highway and complaining of having low blood sugar around 4:20 p.m. Dec. 3. The woman eventually admitted to not having a blood sugar issue and said she had taken Xanax. A small bag of suspected methamphetamine was found on her while being processed at the Barrow County Detention Center.
•A woman reported an apparent scam in which she attempted to purchase an iPhone through Facebook Marketplace from a person with the name “Devon Tolson” and paid his $160 through PayPal but had never received the phone.
•A Conyers man was arrested for driving on a suspended license, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony following a traffic stop on West May Street around 8:45 p.m. Dec. 9. A vape cartridge with THC oil and a firearm were found in the vehicle.
•The general manager of a liquor store on West May Street reported that he had caught an employee assisting a friend in stealing $3,000 alcohol from the store. The friend had reportedly paid the employee $200 to allow him to come in the store and get the alcohol without paying. Security footage showed the employee pretending to swipe the man’s card. The general manager ultimately decided not to press charges with the understanding that the man would pay back the $3,000 and be criminally trespassed from the business.
