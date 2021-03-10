The following incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to Feb. 25 – March 3.
•A Madison man was arrested for public drunkenness and public indecency March 1 after he was spotted after urinating in the parking lot of the Winder Corners shopping center. The man admitted to drinking but gave various stories of what he was doing in the parking lot.
•A male juvenile was issued a hit and run citation and driver’s license violation citation March 2 after he was in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of East Midland Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and left the scene.
•A woman reported a scam in which she received a letter from a “Bake Mark Investments Inc.) stating that she had won $850, along with instructions on how to cash her check.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and cited for an open-container violation March 1 after a report that he was harassing family members at a Glenview Terrace residence. The man arrived at the residence after police arrived on scene.
•An Athens man was arrested for public drunkenness just before 10 p.m. March 1 after he was found asleep in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the parking lot of AMC Theaters on Exchange Boulevard.
•A Flowery Branch man and Lawrenceville woman were arrested March 1 on active warrants out of Hall County following a code enforcement complaint that they were staying in a camper next to a Martin Luther King Jr. Drive residence.
•Two Winder women were arrested for affray March 1 following a fight over money at a Dreamland Circle residence. One of the women burned the other under her eye with a cigarette, while the one who received the burn mark attempted to stomp the other woman.
•A Winder man was arrested for loitering and prowling and obstruction of law enforcement March 1 after a report that he and another man were playing loud music around 2:30 a.m. near the dumpsters at Brookwood Townhomes on Second Street. The man was tased after ignoring police commands.
•A man reported being bitten by a dog in front of a Capitol Avenue residence by another person’s dog. The incident was turned over to Barrow County Animal Control.
•An Athens man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and cited for failure to maintain a lane after he struck a power pole in the area of West May and Horton Streets just after 11 p.m. Feb. 27.
•A Winder man was arrested on multiple counts of obstruction of law enforcement, possession and use of drug-related objects and tampering with evidence Feb. 27 after he was reported to be berating employees at Chick-fil-A on Exchange Lane for not giving a replacement meal after he dropped his food while under the influence. The man refused to take a plastic baggie with a white controlled substance in it out of his mouth and was transported to a local hospital, where he was cleared prior to being taken into custody.
•A homeless man was arrested for public drunkenness, littering on private property and urban camping Feb. 27 after he was found sitting behind a vacant building on a West May Street lot.
•Arrest warrants for simple assault and criminal trespass were issued for a Winder man following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend at a Mobile Drive residence Feb. 26.
•A Winder woman was arrested on an active Barrow County warrant following a traffic accident at Ingles on North Broad Street on Feb. 26.
•A woman at a Second Street residence reported that someone had broken a window and entered the residence between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 26 but had not taken anything.
•A Commerce woman was arrested for drug-possession charges and public intoxication Feb. 26 after she was reported to be at Dollar General on 2nd Street, acting like she was under the influence of drugs and nearly being hit by cars. Police found methamphetamine, cocaine and Xanax during a search of her vehicle.
•The manager of a home construction site on Caison Drive reported Feb. 26 that more than $700 worth of construction materials had been stolen from the site sometime between Feb. 20-22.
•A Winder man who is homeless was arrested on charges of burglary and theft by taking Feb. 25 after he was caught stealing money from a cash register from a North Jackson Street residence. The man told police he had gone behind the bar at the restaurant to “make himself a drink” and saying he thought it was OK to do so because the owner had “been nice” to him the previous day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.