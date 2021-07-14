The following incidents July 1-7 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Monroe man was arrested just before 1 a.m. July 7 for public drunkenness at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow after police received a report that he was refusing to leave the hospital and causing a disturbance. The man had been transported to the hospital less than two hours earlier after he was found passed out at the bottom of a staircase at the Jameson Inn on Stafford Street. The man was found to be extremely intoxicated at the hotel and was wearing only a shirt, with his underwear and pants a couple feet away from him and had vomited on himself, according to the incident report. When police arrived back at the hospital, they found the man sitting outside an ER exam room and were told he was refusing further medical treatment and was “harassing staff.”
•A Winder man was arrested for theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass July 6 after he took several candy bars from the Circle K on West May Street without paying for them. Police detained the man in the parking lot of The Bottle Shop on West May Street and confirmed he had stolen the candy after reviewing surveillance footage. The man had previously been criminally barred from the store in October 2020.
•A Winder woman was arrested on a local probation-violation warrant July 6 after a car she was a passenger in was stopped on East Athens Street for failing repeatedly to completely stop at stop signs in the downtown area.
•Police located a man who was being reported missing out of Hall County July 5 after they received a report from a woman who had encountered him at Holly Hill Mall when he asked her for directions. The man gave the woman a ride to Winder-Barrow High School to pick up a vehicle, and she said she became concerned when he began driving all over the road. Police said the man showed no signs of intoxication, but was confused. He was taken to a deputy at a Braselton location to be taken back to his residence.
•A man at a Springdale Drive residence reported July 4 that a firework shot off in the neighborhood had blown up on his car hood, causing damage. There were multiple parties shooting fireworks, and police said it couldn’t be determined whose firework caused the damage.
•A Winder man was arrested on a local probation-violation warrant July 4 after he was involved in a traffic accident with no injuries on North Broad Street.
•A Winder woman was arrested July 4 for driving with a suspended license after she was pulled over for stopping on the railroad tracks on North Broad Street.
•A Winder man was arrested for reckless driving July 3 after he was heard and spotted on his motorcycle laying drag in the area of Sonic and stopped on South Center Street. The man said he was “trying to show his friends how to” lay drag. There multiple people and vehicles in the Sonic parking lot at the time of the incident around 11:30 p.m., according to the police report.
•A Winder woman was cited for failure to maintain a lane and a child seat belt violation July 3 after a report of a possible domestic dispute on Williamson Street. Police saw the woman in her vehicle trying to block her ex-boyfriend’s lane of travel. He told police the woman was upset and was trying to prevent him from leaving.
•An Auburn woman and repeat offender was arrested for panhandling July 3 after she was spotted in front of Ace Hardware on West Athens Street holding a cardboard sign stating she was homeless and in need of money.
•A Gainesville man was arrested on an active warrant out of White County and a Gainesville woman who was a passenger in his car was arrested for giving a false name to law enforcement July 3 after they were stopped at the corner of East Candler Street and Park Avenue due to it returning with “no valid insurance” after a check of the license plate.
•A manager at the Citgo gas station on Monroe Highway was cited for selling alcohol to a minor after the 19-year-old boy’s mother reported July 3 her son had come home and appeared to be intoxicated. She said she traced the purchase from his card to the gas station. The minor was cited for underage alcohol consumption. The store manager said he did not card the minor because he thought he had in the past and “didn’t think it was necessary,” according to the report.
•A Jefferson man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol around 11:45 p.m. July 2 after police responded to his call about being stranded on East Broad Street with a flattened tire. The man told police he suspected that an unidentified brown-haired woman had slashed his tire after they had an altercation at the Latin Flavors restaurant downtown.
•An unidentified Black male, estimated to be between 16-18 years old, reportedly stole a pack of cigars from the Citgo on Monroe Highway around 10 p.m. July 2.
•A Winder man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession of drug-related objects and criminal trespass July 2 after man told police the suspect had sexually harassed his 16-year-old daughter at Goodwill on East May Street. The man, who was detained on East May Street, had previously been criminally barred from Goodwill in July 2019.
•Police received a complaint July 2 of trespassing that had occurred at Winder Family Vision Clinic on North Broad Street on June 27. A review of surveillance footage showed an older white male walking along the porch of the building and looking in windows while “revealing his penis,” according to the report.
•A Winder man was arrested for battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and hindering persons making 911 calls July 2 following a report of a domestic disturbance at a Dreamland Circle residence. The man’s girlfriend said he hit her with his hand during a dispute, blocked her from leaving a bedroom, grabbed her phone while she was attempting to call 911 and hit her in the head with it repeatedly.
•Employees at Hill’s Ace Hardware on West Athens Street, after reviewing video footage, reported July 1 that a Black male had stolen a blower and drill and driver kits from the store on June 30. The tag on the vehicle he left the store in returned to a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.