The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•A Hoschton man was arrested for public drunkenness Jan. 19 after he was reported to be standing in front of a Hilltop Circle residence and yelling. Police made contact with him in the area of County Line-Auburn Road and Parks Mill Road. The man was missing one shoe, said it was his birthday and admitted to drinking “a lot, mainly whiskey.” Prior to the incident, police received a call from the man’s place of employment, and a manager there said he was swearing at employees and threatened the manager.
•An Auburn man was arrested for disorderly conduct Jan. 19 after he fired his gun twice outside on Willow Drive, spooking a man doing work at a neighboring house who thought he was being shot at. The man arrested said he was cleaning his pistol when it went off twice. He had two empty shell casings in his pocket.
•An Auburn woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and disorderly conduct Jan. 21 after she was reported to be sitting in a car in the driveway of a Timberridge Lane residence and refusing to leave. The woman was reported to be irritable and admitted to smoking meth. She also continuously cussed at police.
