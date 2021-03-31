The following incidents March 18-24 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•An Auburn man was arrested for simple battery Tuesday March 23 after punching an employee of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in the face while he was in the process of being discharged. The employee was assisting with his discharge and was attempting to place him in a wheelchair. The employee said the man had been “belligerent” since being brought in.
•A man reported that he believed his wife’s ex-husband was stalking him and showed police photos of him outside his business, which had been taken on a phone the ex-husband had given his wife’s daughter.
•A Carlton man was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant out of Barrow County on March 23 after he was found sleeping in a vehicle outside of a Lake Drive residence.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving without a valid license March 22 after he was stopped on West May Street near Broad Street for driving with no headlights on after dark.
•A woman at a Northcrest Drive residence reported that her mailbox had been struck and damaged sometime between 1-4:30 p.m. March 21. Neighbors told her they had seen a juvenile riding a scooter/motorbike near the mailbox and that they may have hit the mailbox.
•Two Winder men, a stepfather and stepson, were arrested for theft by receiving stolen property March 21 after they were stopped in the parking lot of a bar on Atlanta Highway for driving inside a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Gwinnett County. There was an ongoing family dispute over the vehicle. A third man, from Dacula, was arrested for obstruction of law enforcement after he walked from the bar toward the vehicles and ignored police commands to stop, according to the incident report. The man was tased in the back during a struggle with officers, according to the report. The report did not identify any connection between the three men.
•A Winder woman was arrested for battery and false imprisonment March 20 following a physical altercation during a domestic dispute with her boyfriend at an East 5th Avenue residence. The woman had taken his car keys and slapped the man during the dispute, causing a cut above his eye. She said she was trying to keep him at the residence because he was “intoxicated,” according to the report.
•A Winder man was arrested on a local failure-to-appear warrant March 20 after a vehicle he was a passenger in was pulled over on East New Street due to tag light and brake light violations.
•A Statham man was arrested for theft of mislaid property March 20 after stealing a purse at Dollar Tree on North Broad Street. A woman at the store reported she accidentally left the purse in a shopping cart and it was gone when she went to retrieve it. The woman later received a message from a manager at Quality Foods on North Broad Street that her purse had been located in the store’s parking lot, and surveillance footage showed the man dropping the purse in the parking lot. The man was later arrested at Dollar General in Statham after Statham police located his car and detained him there until Winder police arrived on scene.
•An Auburn man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and criminal trespass March 20 following a dispute with his girlfriend at a hotel on Exchange Circle, during which he busted out her car window. Meth and a pipe were found on the man while police searched him prior to arrest.
•A Winder woman was arrested for simple March 19 following a dispute with her husband at a Farlow Drive residence.
•A Jefferson man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, dangerous drugs and drug-related objects March 19 after police were called to a Virginia Avenue residence, where he was refusing to leave after being asked by the complainant to leave.
•A Winder man was arrested on active warrants and additional warrants for possession of drug-related objects and tampering with evidence March 19 after a complainant reported that he was refusing to leave a Georgia Avenue residence when asked to do so.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug-related objects and a Winder woman was arrested on active warrants out of Barrow and Walton counties for deposit account fraud and theft by taking March 18 after she was spotted at a gas station on East Midland Avenue with him and police pulled the vehicle he was driving over on Park Avenue.
•A Winder woman was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle March 18 after taking her mother’s car without permission.
•Arrest warrants were issued for a Winder woman for battery, false imprisonment, interfering with driver’s control, interference with a 911 call and obstruction of law enforcement following a dispute with a family member in the area of Monroe Highway. The woman was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
