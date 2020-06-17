The following incidents were among those the Winder Police Department recently responded to:
•A Conyers man was arrested for battery, simple battery, simple assault and criminal trespass – damage to property following physical dispute with his girlfriend in which he shoved her into a brick wall, threw her off a porch and fired a BB gun in her direction and caused damage to her vehicle. He was also charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance and expired registration.
•A man reported that his vehicle had been side-swiped at the intersection of East Midland Avenue and North Broad Street and the other vehicle kept going. He was unable to provide a description of the vehicle.
•A man reported that his vehicle hit a large black Mercedes van as he was turning into the Dollar Tree at North Broad Street and West Midland Avenue and that the van left the scene of the accident.
•A man at an East New Street residence reported that his mountain bike had been stolen from his front yard overnight on June 7.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for an open-container violation after he was seen walking in the right-hand turn lane of East May and Wade streets and walking across three lanes of travel into the Firehouse Subs parking lot. When confronted by a police officer, he was found to have an open alcoholic beverage can in his hand.
•A man at a Lily Drive house reported his laptop and backpack had been stolen from a bedroom in the residence overnight on June 6. The back door to the house was found open but was not damaged. The man’s wife told him it was possible he may have left the computer and backpack at their residence in Flowery Branch.
•A Winder man was arrested for loitering and prowling after he was seen standing in front of businesses at the Winder Promenade strip mall on Atlanta Highway around 4:30 a.m. June 7.
•A Winder woman was arrested for criminal trespass – damage to property after a dispute with her fiancée’s mother, an argument that started between her fiancée and his sister over a dog at the residence.
•A Winder man was arrested on two counts of battery and first-degree cruelty to children following a physical dispute with his girlfriend and her juvenile daughter at Fort Yargo State Park. The man and woman had gotten into an argument after she was issued a citation by a DNR officer for swimming past a buoy in the lake. The man claimed he was acting in self-defense after the woman and girl began hitting him, but a witness said he had swung at the woman with an open fist and pushed the two females.
•A Maysville man was arrested for battery and an outstanding warrant after he was reported to have pushed his girlfriend into a wall at a Turtle Creek Drive residence.
•An Auburn woman was arrested on a failure to appear warrant after she left Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow without being discharged and was located by police walking along North Broad Street.
•A man at a Northridge Court residence reported that all four tires to his vehicle had been punctured with what appeared to be a knife and his gas cap had been opened overnight June 4.
•A mail box at a 3rd Avenue residence was hit by a speeding car that kept going around 1:30 p.m. June 4. The car was a white VolksWagon four-door sedan. The suspect was described as a thin, white female wearing a red bandana.
•Employees at Fort Yargo State Park reported June 4 that the two “disc golf restrooms” near the beach area had been destroyed. The female restroom had two porcelain sinks and a toilet destroyed by a large rock and the male restroom had the porcelain sink, toilet, urinal and glass window destroyed. An overhead security lamp outside between the two restrooms was also broken. It was the fourth incident of damage at the park to that point in the month. There was much less damage in the other three incidents and they were not reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.