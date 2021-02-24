The following incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to Feb. 11-17.
•A Winder man was arrested for felony terroristic threats and public drunkenness Feb. 13 after he threatened to shoot patrons at Latin Flavors on East Athens Street with whom he had been in an argument. The man, who was questioned by police earlier that evening about an incident that occurred at the establishment, was detained by the railroad tracks on Jackson Street. In the previous and separate incident that evening, two Winder men who reportedly were trying to fight the man in the rear parking lot were arrested after initially fleeing the establishment.
•A Winder man was cited Feb. 17 for speeding after being clocked driving 61 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone on East Midland Avenue. Following the traffic stop in the Winder Commons shopping center, two marijuana “roaches” and a glass pipe were found in the vehicle. Due to the man being honest about the marijuana, he was released from the scene without being charged with possession of drug-related objects.
•A man reported that several apparently bad checks he had deposited from a man known as “Rob” from Lilburn had been returned and charged back to his account.
•A woman reported Feb. 16 that her car was backed into in the Publix parking lot off Monroe Highway and the female suspect left the scene.
•An arrest warrant was issued for hit and run and reckless driving was issued for a Winder man following an incident at a Humphry Court residence on Feb. 16. An ambulance had been called to the residence because the man was apparently suffering from mental health issues. He declined treatment, grabbed his mother’s car keys and hit the back of the ambulance with the car while fleeing the scene. The man later crashed the vehicle into a ditch on Bill Rutledge Road, striking a power pole, and fled into nearby woods. He was later detained by Barrow County sheriff’s deputies.
•A Mansfield man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Feb. 16 following a traffic stop on East May Street.
•A Winder man was arrested on active Winder and Barrow County warrants Feb. 16 after police responded to a report of him being found unresponsive at his residence on Dreamland Circle. The man had been taking medication to treat a kidney stone. After being cleared by medical responders, he was taken into custody.
•A Winder man was arrested Feb. 15 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects after he was stopped on West Athens Street for having no license plate and a broken taillight. The man locked his vehicle after exiting and had an odor of marijuana on him, according to the responding officer. During a search of the vehicle, 24 sealed bags of marijuana (weighing 47.4 grams), two plastic bags with marijuana (7.6 grams), a glass jar with marijuana (16 grams), a small Ziploc bag with methamphetamine (1.96 grams) and another plastic bag with meth (0.34 grams) were found.
•A man with a Forsyth address who said he was homeless was arrested for shoplifting Feb. 15 after he attempted to steal five steaks from Quality Foods on North Broad Street. A store employee ran after the man and tackled him during the incident.
•A man reported Feb. 15 that his car was struck by another vehicle at North Broad and Athens streets and the suspect, a white female believed to be in her late teens, drove off. The man said he confronted her while they were stopped at the red light at Broad and May streets and she drove off again. The man followed her to the Monroe Highway area and took a picture of her car tag. The vehicle returned registered to a man at a Dogwood Trail residence.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested on an active Barrow County warrant Feb. 15 after he was reported to be involved in a fight with another man at a Horton Street residence.
•A Bogart man was arrested on an active warrant out of Oconee County on Feb. 15 after he was stopped on Park Avenue for holding a cell phone in his hand while driving.
•A Winder man was arrested on an active warrant out of Gwinnett County on Feb. 15 after he was reported as a “suspicious person” walking around houses in the area of Capitol Avenue.
•A Winder man was arrested for battery and violation of a family-violence order Feb. 13 following an incident with his son at a Wood Avenue residence.
•A woman with a Louisiana address who said she was homeless and “drifting” was arrested Feb. 13 on charges of theft of lost or mislaid property and financial transaction card fraud after she was spotted walking on Atlanta Highway with a shopping cart. The woman had stolen a lost wallet at Goodwill on East May Street and was reported as a suspicious person by employees at Jimmy John’s on East May Street.
•A couple reported rental property fraud at a Williamsburg Way residence, where they thought they were paying agents for the property owner. But they were served an eviction notice recently, and the company said it had not received any payments since November. The suspects were using the names Ibrahim Ali and Shaheda Mohammed.
•A Winder man was arrested Feb. 13 for possession of methamphetamine at a Sanders Circle residence after police responded there in connection with a separate incident.
•An arrest warrant for simple battery was issued for a Winder man Feb. 12 after he reportedly grabbed an elderly family member by the throat during a dispute at a Glen Avenue residence.
•A Winder man was arrested for possession of drug-related objects and giving a false name and birthdate to law enforcement Feb. 12 after he was found by a police officer in a business parking lot on Atlanta Highway and was uncooperative. The man also had an active arrest warrant out of Barrow County for probation violation.
•A woman renting a room at a Horton Street residence reported Feb. 11 that someone entered her room and stole a suitcase, blanket, bag and about $300 in clothing time.
•An Auburn woman was arrested on a probation violation warrant out of Barrow County Feb. 11 after she was involved in a vehicle accident on Horton Street. The woman had been attempted to turn around and misjudged her turn, getting stuck in a ditch and blocking a lane of travel.
