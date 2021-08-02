The following incidents July 26 through Aug. 1 were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•An Auburn man was arrested on an active warrant July 27 after he showed up to the police station to allege that his estranged wife had stolen some personal documents from him.
•A New York man was arrested for driving with a suspended license July 26 after he was stopped at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Carl-Bethlehem Road for driving without functioning tag lights.
•A Duluth man was arrested for driving with a suspended license July 26 after he was stopped at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Mt. Moriah Road following an informational check of the vehicle by an officer on patrol.
•A Winder man was arrested on warrants out of Barrow and Towns counties July 29 after a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped on 6th Street near Atlanta Highway for failure to maintain a lane.
