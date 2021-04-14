The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•An Eatonton man was arrested on an active probation violation warrant out of Butts County, driving with a suspended license and for obstruction of law enforcement April 8 after he was stopped in a U-Haul on 6th Street for failure to maintain a lane. The man said a friend of his in Jefferson had rented the vehicle and he was borrowing it to transport tools and lawn equipment. The U-Haul had been rented from a Lawrenceville location, was more than a week overdue and the person renting it did not provide proper payment, an employee of the shop told police.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for driving with a suspended license April 7 following a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway at Appalachee Church Road for failure to maintain a lane.
•A Winder woman was arrested for reckless driving April 7 after she was stopped for driving 70 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone and running a stop sign at Parks Mill and County Line-Auburn roads. The woman, who had two minors in the vehicle with her, told police she knew she was speeding but that she did not see the stop sign.
