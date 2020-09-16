The following recent incidents were among those the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•Police arrested Soua Lee, 41, of Hoschton, and charged him with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, second-degree forgery, financial transaction card theft, forgery of a financial transaction card and identity fraud after he was stopped for failure to maintain his lane on Parks Mill Road on Sept. 7. Along with the drugs, 17 counterfeit $100 bills were found in Lee’s vehicle and three financial transaction cards returned under the name of other people.
•Police arrested Dylan Thomas Dodson, 26, of Dallas, Ga., for possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects after he was stopped for driving 53 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone in the area of Mount Moriah Road and 3rd Avenue on Sept. 7. A police K9 showed a positive alert for narcotics and a search was executed on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of the methamphetamine and a glass smoking device.
•Police arrested Dakota Shayne Smith, 20, of Gordon, for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop on Kilcrease Road at Carl-Midway Church Road on Sept. 13.
•Police arrested Austin Lee Chadwick, 19, of Auburn, for driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, failure to maintain a lane and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle following a traffic stop at 6th Street and 6th Avenue on Sept. 13.
