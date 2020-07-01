The following incidents were among those the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to.
•A Lilburn man was arrested for fleeing police, theft of a motor vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road, speeding and several other traffic charges following a law enforcement traffic chase between Statham and Auburn around 2:30 a.m. June 14. According to the incident report, a sheriff’s deputy received a call on his radio that the car failed to stop for a Statham Police vehicle on University Parkway. The vehicle turned around in the median near Bethlehem Road and headed back westbound on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle ran multiple stop signs and was eventually clocked in excess of 125 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on Atlanta Highway near Parker Road. After several turns, a PIT maneuver was successfully performed on the vehicle in the area of Atlanta Highway and County Line-Auburn Road. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Hayes Chrysler in Oakwood. The driver, Nakye Barfield, was transported to the Barrow County Detention Center. One of the two juvenile passengers in the car with him was arrested for obstruction of law enforcement and transported to the Youth Detention Center in Gainesville. Another juvenile who was charged with a handgun while under the age of 18 was released to his legal guardians. Both of them were referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice for further investigation.
•A Buford man was arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession following a traffic stop for a broken tail light on University Parkway near Bethlehem Road.
•A Monroe man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle and other charges after he flipped his truck in the area of Atlanta Highway and Wilkins Road.
•The site manager at a new construction site on Bankhead Highway reported that numerous tools had been stolen from the site overnight June 21-22.
•A man at a Boss Hardy Road, Winder, residence reported that two firearms had been stolen from his vehicle.
•A woman at a Carl-Cedar Hill Road, Winder, residence reported that the front of her trailer had been struck and damaged by a vehicle.
•Damage to two vehicles at a service center on Loganville Highway was reported. The catalytic converters on both vehicles had been sawed in half after business hours. There was no damage reported to any other vehicles there.
•A Winder man was arrested and charged with battery-family violence for pushing his mother into a wall — causing her to hit her head — and striking his stepfather in the face during a dispute. He was also charged with third-degree cruelty to children for allowing two juveniles to witness the incident.
•A Winder man was arrested for fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, speeding, reckless driving, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession of drug-related objects and other related charges following a traffic stop. The car had been spotted by a deputy passing in a no-passing zone on Rockwell Church Road NE near its intersection with Custom Lane.
•A man at a Turnberry Lane, Winder, residence reported that someone had stolen his utility trailer from the residence.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) after he lost control of his vehicle and it slid backward off the road at the intersection of Bethel-Bower Road and Cole Circle.
•A homeless man in Winder was arrested for cocaine possession and pedestrian under the influence after he was seen riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road on Loganville Highway near Hoyt King Road.
•A Winder woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a vehicle she was a passenger in was stopped for having a tail light that was illuminating white in the area of Monroe Highway and Corinth Church Road.
•A Winder man and Johns Creek man were both charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after their vehicles were involved in an accident at University Parkway and Patrick Mill Road. The Johns Creek man was also charged with leaving the scene, following too closely, violation of the Georgia Hands-Free Act and an open-container violation.
•A Hoschton woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and underage alcohol possession following a traffic stop after she was seen failing to maintain her lane several times on Rockwell Church Road NE near Gainesville Highway.
•A Statham woman was arrested for being a pedestrian under the influence of narcotics after she was seen running in the middle of West Athens Street near Horton Street in Winder.
•An Auburn man was arrested possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and driving with a suspended license after he was stopped for failing to maintain his lane on Rockwell Church Road NE near its intersection with Pendergrass Road.
•A man at a Broad Street, Statham, residence, reported that a television had been stolen from the residence. He suspected a tenant he and his wife had recently evicted was responsible the theft.
•A Statham man was arrested for being a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol after he was seen standing in the middle of Jones Road at Highway 82.
•A Commerce man was arrested after stealing an iPhone from a woman while she was playing the slot machines at a gas station on Atlanta Highway in Statham. When confronted by the woman, he at first denied the theft. But after video surveillance showed him taking the phone, he admitted to it, returned the phone and apologized for “a stupid decision.” When the woman told the responding deputy that she wanted to press charges, the man was taken into custody, asking “how am I going to jail when I have the iPhone back?”
•A woman at an East Wright Street, Winder, residence reported that someone had burglarized the residence, stealing her two children’s PlayStation4 gaming systems. Her bedroom closet had also been ransacked but nothing else was reported missing.
•A woman reported that a $4,000 check she had written to a Chicago-based company was stolen. The “pay to the order of” portion was altered to a Florida man with a previous criminal record.
•A woman reported that $2,000 in cash, baby clothes and various household items had been taken from her residence and she suspected her son’s girlfriend in the theft. The son and girlfriend were not on scene at the time of the complaint and warrants were not taken due to the lack of evidence and information from the girlfriend.
•A Statham woman reported her daughter was stealing checks from her and writing them out to herself while forging the woman’s signature.
•A woman at a Laurie Williamson Road, Winder, residence reported that her John Deere Gator vehicle and an electric chainsaw had been stolen from her property. She said the items were in the garage when she came home for lunch around 2:30 p.m. June 16 but said they were gone when she returned from work at 7:45 p.m.
•A woman at a Carl-Cedar Hill Road, Winder, residence reported that someone had burglarized the house in the overnight hours of June 16-17 and taken several items, including a laptop computer, a TV monitor used as another computer screen, a drone aircraft, an iPad, a six-pack of beer and a pair of boots.
•A Winder man was arrested for violating a criminal-trespass order at a Maple Park Drive, Winder, residence.
•A woman at a Beaver Hill Road, Bethlehem, residence reported that someone had stolen her trash can from her yard when she had placed it out on the road for pickup. The trash company said it had not picked up the can but had received several reports of people’s cans going missing or being placed in other yards.
•A Monroe woman was arrested for being a pedestrian under the influence after she was found lying on the side of the roadway in front of a vehicle at Highway 316 and Carl-Bethlehem Road. The woman had been huffing aerosol cans.
•A woman at a Winder residence reported that her insurance company had paid a company $19,000 to replace her room and repair her gutters but said a subcontractor hired by the repair company, a Monroe man, had done the roof in October but had still not done the gutters.
•A woman reported that she struck a white truck with a trailer that had not gotten out of her lane of travel near the intersection of University Parkway and Barber Creek Road but that the truck left the scene.
•A woman and her daughter reported that $3,500 had been stolen from their joint banking account through various transactions.
•A man at a Dillard Court, Bethlehem, residence reported that a juvenile had purposefully smeared Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup on his mailbox while getting a hoodie out of the mailbox that the complainant’s daughter had placed there. They both said they had been having problems with the individual, and while the deputy was on scene the daughter reported receiving harassing communications from him.
•A man at a Highway 211 NE, Winder, residence reported June 19 that someone had stolen a tool bag and drill from a shelf in his carport while he was at work that day.
•An Auburn man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and possession and use of drug-related objects after he was found asleep in his car in the middle of the road at a traffic light at East Midland Avenue and Atlanta Highway in Winder. A glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine was found in a cigarette pack in the vehicle.
•A man at a Matthews School Road, Winder, residence reported June 20 that his sawmill band had been stolen that day.
•An Athens man was arrested for driving without a valid license after he was stopped for speeding. He was clocked going 89 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone on University Parkway between Jackson Trail and Hog Mountain roads.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving without a license after she was stopped for not having a functioning tail light at University Parkway and Smith Cemetery Road.
•An Auburn man was arrested for simple assault following dispute with his girlfriend.
•A Watkinsville man was arrested for driving with a suspended license after he was stopped for having one headlight out in the area of Highway 211 NE and Dooley Town Road.
•A Statham man reported that a woman he had evicted from his residence had stolen a grill, tool box and hydraulic jack from the property.
•A boat motor and two saws were reported stolen from a storage complex on Christmas Avenue in Bethlehem.
•A Monroe man was arrested on an outstanding Clarke County warrant for terroristic threats after he was stopped for going 70 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone in the area of Monroe Highway and Bethlehem Church Road.
•A Canon man and Covington woman were arrested on methamphetamine possession charges after they were stopped for having a non-functioning brake light in the area of Highway 211 and Rockwell Church Road. The woman was also charged with possession of drug-related objects for having scales in her bag.
•A Braselton man and woman were arrested on several charges after their car was spotted using the left-turn signal to make right turn off Monroe Highway onto McElhannon Road SE. Both were arrested for possession of methamphetamine. The man was also charged with with giving a false date of birth, and the woman, who was driving the car, was also charged with obstruction of law enforcement and possession of drug-related objects.
