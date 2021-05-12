The following incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to April 29 through May 5.
•A Roswell man was arrested for disorderly conduct May 5 after he threw a plastic cup at and used abusive and profane language toward a clerk at Circle K on East May Street. The clerk had confronted the man about setting off an alarm and going through trash next to the store’s gas pumps. The same man had been arrested two days earlier for public drunkenness, possession of drug-related objects and misdemeanor marijuana possession after he was reportedly “messing with” the railroad crossing arms at East May and Athens streets. He was found by police talking to himself behind the Little Caesar’s on East May Street. And he had been arrested on April 30 for misdemeanor marijuana possession, criminal trespass and obstruction of law enforcement after he was reported to be standing in the roadway and spray-painting in the area of East May Street and Atlanta Avenue and threw a spray-paint can down a storm drain.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license May 4 after she was stopped near the intersection of McNeal Road and Apperson Drive for repeated failure to maintain a lane.
•A woman reported May 4 that she had fallen victim to a phone/cyber-scam and had over $700 taken from her bank account.
•A semi-truck struck another vehicle, which then truck a police car while the truck was turning left at the intersection of East May and North Broad streets May 4. No injuries and no charges resulted from the accident.
•A Flowery Branch man was arrested for driving without a valid license May 4 after he was stopped for driving his motorcycle on West Athens Street without taillights.
•A Winder woman was arrested for disorderly conduct May 3 after she was reported to be screaming loudly at an East Broad Street location. Police had previously received a call of her “screaming at the sky.” She was transported to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation.
•A woman reported just before 11 a.m. May 3 that a man backed his vehicle into hers while trying to exit the Winder Square shopping center on East May Street and drove off. Police were given the license plate for the vehicle, which was described as a black Audi A5.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol just after 12 a.m. May 3 following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Bojangles on North Broad Street.
•A Winder man was arrested for aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment May 2 following a domestic dispute at a Horton Street residence, during which he grabbed a woman by the neck and refused to allow her to leave the residence.
•A Commerce man was arrested for battery May 2 after punching another man during a dispute at a Pinkney Street residence.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery and criminal trespass May 1 following a domestic dispute at a John Street residence, during which he shoved his girlfriend repeatedly.
•A woman reported just before 8 p.m. May 1 that a truck had hit her vehicle at the Texaco gas station on North Broad Street and driven away. The truck was described as a gray Ford F-150 pickup with a green tailgate.
•A Braselton man was arrested for driving under the influence (less safe), trafficking in and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects May 1 after he was found asleep in his vehicle in the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East May Street. The vehicle was smoking because the man’s foot was pressing the acceleration pedal while it was the vehicle was in neutral. A bag with meth and syringes and a pipe were found during a search of the vehicle. The man said he’d taken Hydrocodone earlier.
•A Winder woman was arrested for battery May 1 after biting her boyfriend during a domestic dispute at a Turtle Creek Drive residence.
•A homeless woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects at CVS on West May Street just after 9 p.m. April 30 after she was reported to be driving erratically in the area and failing to maintain her lane.
•A Winder man was arrested for terroristic threats and cocaine possession April 30 following a domestic disturbance at a Gainesville Highway residence.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple assault April 29 following a report of a mental-health situation at a Ryan Road residence. The man was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
•A Winder woman was arrested for criminal trespass April 29 following a domestic disturbance at an Apperson Drive residence.
•A woman at a Buena Vista Street residence reported around 7:30 p.m. April 29 that a Black male pointed a gun at her when she arrived home and he then drove off in a dark-colored 4-door sedan. No further description of the vehicle was available and police could not find any additional witnesses to the incident.
•A homeless Winder man was arrested on a local warrant April 29 after being spotted by a police officer in the area of West Midland and 7th avenues.
•A Winder man was arrested for on a local warrant April 29 after he was spotted at a gas station on North Broad Street.
•A Winder man was arrested for battery April 29 following a report of a domestic dispute in the Goodwill parking lot on East May Street.
•A Winder woman was arrested for battery April 29 following a domestic dispute at a James Albert Johnson Avenue residence, during which she hit a man in the head with a chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.