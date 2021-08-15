The following incidents were among those Aug. 5-11 that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A man was dropped off at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow Aug. 10 with a head laceration, and the truck that dropped him off immediately left the hospital. According to the incident report, the man initially said he had fallen off the back of the truck hit his head truck but then later told police he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend, and his uncle, who was driving the truck they were in, got mad about it and hit him in the back of the head with a pair of pliers. No charges were taken due to conflicting statements and a lack of corroboration.
•An employee of Medlink on West Athens Street reported Aug. 10 that it had been discovered that the catalytic converter on his vehicle had been cut five days earlier. Security footage showed two males suspected attempting to steal the converter from the vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5 before leaving the parking lot around 2 p.m. when more cars began coming through the parking lot. No faces were seen on the footage as one suspect kept his head down with a hat on and the other had a facemask on. The suspects were driving a silver, older model Honda passenger car, possibly a Civic, according to the report.
•A Winder man was picked up by police Aug. 10 at a James Albert Johnson Avenue residence on a local warrant and was also charged with obstruction of law enforcement because he ignored commands to come outside and was found hiding under a pile of clothes.
•Employees of Gateway Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care on Gateway Lane reported Aug. 10 that someone had stolen a catalytic converter from a vehicle belonging to the facility.
•A Statham woman was arrested on charges of public drunkenness, possession of drug-related objects and misdemeanor marijuana possession Aug. 9 after a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of The Tree House on Highland Drive. Police found the woman’s vehicle parked diagonally in the lot and reported that she was moving “sporadically” and had slurred speech. Marijuana and drug-related materials were found during searches of the vehicle and her backpack.
•A man at The Store on Jefferson Highway reported Aug. 9 that a white pickup truck had struck his vehicle in the parking lot and left the scene. Police were able to get a headshot of the suspect through video and get a name from a credit card the suspect used, but no other identifying information had been located at the time of the report.
•An employee of a local law office reported receiving a suspicious piece of mail with the law firm’s address listed as the return address. The letter contained drug items hidden inside a letter addressed to a detention center in Louisiana and was presented as being sent to a prisoner there by one of the attorneys at the firm. The firm confirmed that it had not represented a client by the name that was listed.
•A woman at an Apperson Drive residence reported Aug. 8 that someone had tried to break into her vehicle the previous night. She reported finding numerous scratches on the body of the vehicle and on all four doors, but no one had entered the vehicle or taken anything from it.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple assault Aug. 8 following a domestic dispute at a Horton Street residence, where he reportedly yelled aggressively in the face of a woman who was pregnant with his unborn children. Police were shown video of the altercation.
•A Lawrenceville woman was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant Aug. 8 after she was pulled over for traveling several hundred feet in the central turn lane on East May Street to turn onto South Broad Street.
•A Winder man was arrested on warrants out of Franklin County and South Carolina Aug. 8 after he was spotted by police sitting outside of a North Broad Street business after hours and questioned.
•A Winder woman was arrested for battery at Dairy Queen on West May Street on Aug. 7 following a report of a domestic dispute there. The woman had bitten her boyfriend on the arm during an argument over her medical condition and tried to run away when an EMS unit arrived to check on her.
•A man reported his vehicle stolen Aug. 7, saying he allowed a friend to borrow it July 19 but that it had not been returned.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe and misdemeanor marijuana possession Aug. 6 after he was stopped on Midland Avenue for failing to stop at a stop sign. The marijuana was found during a body search of the man.
•An arrest warrant for stalking was issued for an Auburn man Aug. 9 after he showed up at the place of employment of the mother of his child and placed a multi-page document on several vehicles, telling the victim’s co-worker that he was going to make the victim’s life “a living hell.” The document was a seven-page report from a polygraph examiner whom the suspect had hired. The man had been charged with simple assault – family violence in 2016.
•A Statham man was arrested for theft by shoplifting at a gas station on East May Street Aug. 6 after stealing $6.15 worth of food items. He was also criminally barred from the store.
•An employee at a local restaurant reported a case of fraud Aug. 5. He said that a man purporting to be a corporate manager called, telling him he would be fired if he did not go purchase Green Dot cards with all of the cash from the restaurant’s safe.
•An employee at a local restaurant reported that a man who came in to purchase a drink had stolen money from the restaurant while he was requesting change for a large bill and then changing his mind how he wanted the change back. After the suspect, described as a black male approximately 60 years old, left, she realized he never gave the original change back and had effectively stolen $50.
•A woman reported Aug. 5 that her firearm had been stolen from her vehicle at a Capitol Avenue residence.
•A woman at Quality Inn on West Athens Street reported Aug. 5 that her radio and amplifier had been stolen from her vehicle while it was parked there the previous night.
