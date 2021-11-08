The following incidents were among those Nov. 1-7 that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•A man was issued a criminal trespass notice Nov. 1 after he violated the Auburn Public Library’s internet access policy by visiting “inappropriate” websites and printing pictures off from them.
•A Gainesville man was arrested Nov. 2 for driving with a suspended license after he was stopped near the intersection of Kilcrease and Carl-Midway Church roads.
•An Auburn man was arrested Nov. 3 on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects after he was stopped near the intersection of Carl-Midway Church Road and John’s Bluff for failing to maintain a lane. While speaking with the man, the police officer who pulled him over “noticed he kept looking down toward the passenger’s seat and floorboard,” according to the incident report. The man, who had an active probation violation warrant out of Barrow County, admitted to there being drugs in the car. A total of 78.6 grams of meth and 43.8 grams of marijuana were recovered from the vehicle.
•A Jasper man was arrested Nov. 4 for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop near the intersection of Atlanta Highway and 7th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.