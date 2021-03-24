The following incidents March 15-21 were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•A man at an Apalachee Church Road residence reported that a pit bull bit him on his hand while it was attacking his Husky and he was trying to break the dogs up around 10:30 a.m. March 15. The responding officer found the pit bull with blood on its face, standing with a pack of dogs. The man, who had a severe wound on his hand, was transported to an area hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not provided in the report. Both dogs involved in the incident were taken by Barrow County Animal Control.
•A Hoschton man was arrested at a Carter Road residence for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and reckless driving March 20 after he ran off the roadway into several yards in the trailer lot and nearly struck three children. Police found the man inside a friend’s residence at the trailer park, and the friend told them the man had been drinking all evening.
•A man at a Parks Mill Road residence reported that he believed his vehicle had been broken into in the overnight hours of March 15-16. He said he wasn’t sure if anything had been taken.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving without a license March 16 following a traffic stop for a defective brake light off Atlanta Highway.
•A Dacula woman was arrested March 16 on an active warrant out of Banks County following a traffic stop off Kilcrease Road.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving with a suspended license March 17 after he was stopped on Atlanta Highway near Mt. Moriah Road for having an expired tag decal.
•A woman reported March 18 that she had received a threatening text message from a person she did not know. The person told her in the text that they had been hired to kill her if she did not pay $15,000.
•A Bethlehem woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license March 19 following a traffic stop in the area of 4th Avenue and Mt. Moriah Road.
