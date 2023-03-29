On March 15, a deputy with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) reported that while exiting through the rear entrance of the Uniform Patrol Division, located at 233 East Broad St., he observed a Hispanic male standing at the driver’s side door of his marked patrol vehicle parked near the building in the patrol parking lot. The male, Christian Ibarra raised both of his hands, holding a flashlight in one hand and a pair of needle nose pliers in the other hand, and said he was sorry and advised he was attempting to break into the patrol vehicle. The deputy was able to handcuff Ibarra without incident. As he was making the arrest, the deputy noticed in addition to the damage on his patrol vehicle, the driver door of a county-owned F-15- was open. When deputies checked the Ford F150, they located two backpacks and a tote bag in the front driver and passenger seats, which they determined belonged to Ibarra, who advised he has entered that vehicle. During a search of the bags, deputies found numerous pieces of mail and five bottles of prescription medication belonging to someone else. Deputies also found a bag containing about 368 grams of marijuana and a container with about 14 grams of marijuana seeds.
Police believe that due to Ibarra entering a county-owned pickup truck and attempting to enter a patrol vehicle in the parking lot of the BCSO, he had entered other vehicles prior to arriving at the sheriff’s office.
