Winder Police Department

Winder Police Deprartment was alerted by an alarm company Sunday, June 11 just after 9 a.m. of a male with a backpack who had jumped over the fence and was searching in cars. Video footage showed the man walking onto the property and entering a vehicle parked at the front of the business. He searched around the inside of the vehicle then continued walking. He then jumped over the fenceand made entry into the back secured lot, where he was seen entering four separate vehicles belonging to the dealership.

The suspect was arrested once officers arrived at the scene as he was found laying on the ground after he jumped over a right in front of the officer. He was charged with loitering and prowling; entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony; burglar and theft by taking.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.