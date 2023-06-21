Winder Police Deprartment was alerted by an alarm company Sunday, June 11 just after 9 a.m. of a male with a backpack who had jumped over the fence and was searching in cars. Video footage showed the man walking onto the property and entering a vehicle parked at the front of the business. He searched around the inside of the vehicle then continued walking. He then jumped over the fenceand made entry into the back secured lot, where he was seen entering four separate vehicles belonging to the dealership.
The suspect was arrested once officers arrived at the scene as he was found laying on the ground after he jumped over a right in front of the officer. He was charged with loitering and prowling; entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony; burglar and theft by taking.
The following are other incidents recently reported by the Winder Police Department:
• Possession of methamphetamine; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; bicycle equipment requirements June 8 at 59 W May Street, where a man on a bicycle was riding without reflective lighting lied to officers about his identity.
• Arrest warrant June 8 at 112 Williamson St., where a man was chasing a female down the road.
• Special investigation June 6 at 4 Atlanta Ave., where a woman said something in the car wash ripped the trim loose on the driver’s side under the doors of her car.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz; failure to obey stop sign June 8 at W Candler St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Damage to property June 8 at N Broad St., where a man reported a branch fell on his car and damaged it.
• Criminal trespass June 8 at 263 Georgia Ave., where a man had video of two unknown males kicking his garage door around midnight. The males ran away once the motion sensor activated the flood lights on the camera.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession and use of drug related objects; driving without a valid license; failure to obey traffic control device June 8 at N Jackson St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle June 8 at Georgia Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass June 9 at S Williams St., where a man was reported at a location, which he had been previously trespassed from.
• Arrest warrant June 9 at 173 W Athens St., where a couple was found living in a storage unit.
• Driving while license suspended June 9 at 72 McNeal Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Disorderly conduct June 9 at 136 McElroy St., where a man began cussing out a woman and seemed to want to fight her after she put up a front yard sign advertising her landscape business.
• Arrest warrant June 9 at 160 Windmill Farm Rd., Homer, where an inmate transport occurred.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; striking fixed object June 10 at Bill Rutledge Rd., where a vehicle drove off the roadway down an embankment.
• Failure to yield while turning left; DUI-alcohol June 9 at 94 W Athens St., an SUV made a left turn in front of a motorcycle, causing a collision that resulted in injuries.
• Habitual violator with revoked license convicted of operating motor vehicle after five years; obscured or missing license plates June 10 at N Broad Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Public drunk: disorderly conduct June 11 at 93 E May St., where an intoxicated woman requested medical aid but became irate and disorderly as medical staff attended to her.
• Hit and run June 11 at Bill Rutledge Road, where a woman reported a vehicle ran through a stop sign and ran off the road and as she pulled in to check on the driver, the vehicle began backing out, striking her vehicle and fleeing the scene.
• Driving while license suspended June 11 at 93 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Theft by taking June 7 at 108 E May St., where a restaurant supervisor reported an employee stole money from the business.
• Harassment June 9 at 279 N Broad St., where a woman was trespassed from her previous place of employment after she called the business and cursed at another coworker.
• Hold for other agency June 12 at 102 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; no insurance; expired license; broken brake light/turn signal lens/starburst windshield June 12 at 141 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Disturbing the peace June 13 at 210 S Broad St., where a woman was screaming and saying she could not breath because something was crawling up her throat while in a public space.
• Theft by shoplifting June 13 at 93 E May St., where a man was caught stealing candy from a convenience store.
• Driving without a valid license; improper lane change June 13 at N Broad St., where an accident with no injuries occurred.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects June 13 at 19 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant June 13 at 113 Lighthouse Way, where a man with an active warrant was located.
• Hit and run with nonserious injury and/or damage; following too closely June 13 at N Broad St., where a black SUV rear ended another vehicle, causing functional damage to the rear end and injuring the driver.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; public indecency June 14 at 175 2nd St., where a couple was found sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle completely nude while parked westbound on Fire Tower Road with its headlights on and the vehicle still running.
• Theft by taking; criminal trespass June 14 at 9 E Wright St., where a man reported his bike stolen.
• Theft by shoplifting June 12 at 121 W Midland Ave., where a woman stole a lighter from the counter at a convenience store and ran out when confronted by the store manager.
