Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•A Winder man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop on Castilla Way, Winder. A Gwinnett officer said the man went into a house on Castilla Way after telling her she was out of her jurisdiction. The officer said a Kia Spectra had failed to maintain a lane multiple times and left the road twice on Watson Rd. She said the vehicle turned onto Dianne Drive and then Sutherland Drive.
•A Madison, Ala., man was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and theft by receiving stolen property in another state after a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway. Officers found marijuana in a book bag, which the man told them about, and a Glock handgun. The gun had been stolen from an Alabama man. The man charged said he bought the gun from his cousin.
•A Commerce man was arrested for driving on a suspended license, no insurance and operating a vehicle after 30 days of purchase. The man was driving a Jeep that a woman passenger said she owned.
•A Winder man was held on a Barrow County warrant after officers arrested him in the drive of a house on Ryan Road.
•A Winder woman said she received two letters from banks, one with a debit card, on Dec. 5. She said it has “been years since those accounts” were closed at one bank and she had never used the bank that sent a debit card. Her husband found his credit score had dropped dramatically when he checked it as the woman spoke to an officer.
•An officer saw a man he knew and arrested him for criminal trespass, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related materials. He said the man was on the porch at a Stephens Street house and the man admitted he was “criminally trespassed” from the property.
•A Winder man was held on an outstanding warrant when an officer found him in the back yard of his father’s property. An officer was searching the house at the time.
•A Winder woman said she bought five Amazon gift cards at a local business and there was no money on any of them.
•An employee at a local car rental business said he found a Charter Arms Pink Lady .38 caliber revolver with five hollow point bullets. The gun was in a holster in a rental car.
•A Spring Hill, Tenn., man was found asleep in a car at a local restaurant and was charged with public drunkenness and obstruction of an officer.
•A Winder man was charged with four violations after a traffic stop on West May Street. He was charged with DUI-multiple substances, reckless driving, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and open container violation.
•A Buford man was held on a Gwinnett County warrant and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects after a call about a “strong” odor of marijuana at a local fast-food restaurant.
•A Statham man was charged with loitering and obstruction of a law enforcement officer after he ran when told to stop. He was found in a thicket of bushes just north of the underpass on Center Street.
•A store manager at a local grocery said a man tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for a gift card. The man left before the officer arrived.
•A local assistant manager of a retail store said someone stole three artificial Christmas trees.
•Two people were charged with drug violations after a local employee of a gas station said drugs were in a bathroom and two homeless people had been arguing and fighting. The two were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
