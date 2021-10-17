The following incidents Oct. 7-12 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Winder man was arrested in connection with several entering-auto incidents at half a dozen residences along Embassy Walk in the overnight hours between Oct. 10-11. The man was detained by police after being found lying down in the woods behind one of the residences. One resident reported that gaming equipment, a backpack, shoes, headphones and five credit/debit cards had been stolen from his vehicle. Those items were found by a nearby transformer. There were no items reported missing from any of the other vehicles. The suspect was charged with felony theft by taking and several counts of entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft.
•A police officer on Oct. 12 noticed that someone had spray-painted initials, associated with local gang activity, on the back of the stop sign at the intersection of Pine Street and Capitol Avenue.
•Two suspects, a man and woman, reportedly worked in conjunction to shoplift a Yeti cooler from Hill’s Ace Hardware on West Athens Street on Oct. 12. An employee stopped the woman and retrieved the cooler as she was trying to exit the store before the woman proceeded toward a truck and left the store with the man. An identity was not immediately available on the female suspect, while the man matched the description of an Athens man whom the truck was registered to, according to the incident report.
•A woman reported her lost debit card had been used fraudulently to purchase nearly $600 worth of items.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drug-related objects around 6 p.m. Oct. 9 after he was observed by a police officer stopping his vehicle on the railroad tracks on East Athens Street while traffic was stopped and then taking a right turn onto East May Street and accelerating rapidly. During the traffic stop, the responding officer noticed the odor of marijuana and conducted a probable-cause search of the vehicle, which turned up a digital scale. The man admitted he had smoked a joint and was a “regular” marijuana smoker. Before being taken to the Barrow County Detention Center, he was transported to a local hospital after complaining of dizziness and briefly lying on the ground without responding to officers.
•Arrest warrants for simple assault and criminal trespass were issued Oct. 9 for a Winder woman after a domestic disturbance between her and her boyfriend in which she ripped his shirt and followed him to different locations in the city, at one point pulling her car in front of him while he was trying to get away from her.
•An employee at a cell phone store on Exchange Boulevard reported Oct. 9 that a homeless man had become irate after being told that a family member terminated his phone from their account and was pulling on the door to the store “aggressively.” The man was not on scene when police arrived.
•A Winder man was cited for possession of drug-related objects at City Pond Park on Oct. 7 after an officer patrolling the area of the park around 8 p.m. noticed two vehicles parked on opposite ends of the lot. After conducting a stop on both vehicles, the officer found a glass pipe in one of the vehicles.
•A Winder man was arrested for criminal trespass Oct. 7 after he was reported to be at a Village Court residence that he had been previously barred from by police.
•A man reported Oct. 7 that several of his items, including a lawnmower, had been stolen from his mother’s house on West New Street on an unknown date.
