Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•An Athens man was charged with aggravated assault-family violence after a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend. The woman said the man grabbed her by the throat. She said she used pepper spray on his face to get away. He said she was “verbally abusive” and attacked him with the pepper spray “without cause.” An officer said the Winder police had been sent to the house “multiple times in the past 24 hours” because of fighting between the two. One call was “less than three hours prior” to the one where the man was charged.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving on a suspended license and violating the hands-free law after a traffic stop on West Athens Street.
•A Gainesville man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop.
•A woman on Dreamland Circle complained that a man was hiding in her attic. An officer said the woman had made “previous reports of this and similar occurrences.”
•A man who had an outstanding warrant in Barrow County was arrested when he walked beside a patrol car that made a traffic stop.
•A Winder woman was charged with battery-family violence and criminal trespass-family violence after a domestic argument on Bush Chapel Drive. The man had a towel on his forehead, covering a fresh cut above his left eye when officers arrived. The woman called about 1:30 a.m. to say she wanted to talk to an officer. The man called about midnight.
•A Stockbridge woman was arrested for possession of a schedule I controlled substance, underage possession of alcohol and having an open container of alcohol after a traffic stop. The officer found an open bottle of vodka and two vape cartridges with suspected THC oil in them.
•A Winder man said he gave a $2,500 winning lottery ticket to another man to cash. He has not heard back from the man.
•A man said his son had received packages by mail that were jewelry and he returned them. The man said Oct. 23 his son got a package with counterfeit $100 bills.
•A woman and her boyfriend said someone took her debit card that the boyfriend accidentally left on a checkout counter and made a purchase without her permission. The theft of the debit card was traced to a Winder woman who was charged with theft of lost or mislaid property and financial transaction card fraud.
•A woman on Graham Street said she was called by a man who said he worked for a company that had a bill from a MasterCard account for a bit more than $1,000. The woman said she told him she had never opened a MasterCard account.
•A man in Bethlehem said he got threatening text messages through Facebook from men who lived in Winder. He said he had called police about one of the men’s ex-wife and current girlfriend.
•A woman on MLK Jr. Drive was charged with criminal trespass-family violence after a man said she took his phone out of his hand and threw it on the drive.
•A Bogart man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe and violation of tag light requirements after a traffic stop on West May Street.
•A Hoschton man was arrested for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after a traffic stop on East May Street.
•Akins Ford reported a pair of tire rims and back tires had been taken from a pickup truck. The total value of the items was about $1,900. A jack was under the pickup and the valve stem caps were on the ground on each side of the truck.
•A Winder woman said she received text messages from Lyft, welcoming her for signing up, and another that said a background check was being done. The woman said she did not contact Lyft and never applied to drive for it.
•A Winder man said his 9 mm Bryco Arms gun was taken from his car. He said it was the gun the Winder Police Department confiscated earlier in 2019.
•A Winder man was charged with battery-family violence and criminal trespass-family violence after a domestic argument with his girlfriend. The woman said they had argued when she found the man’s cell phone inside the house and “confronted” him about messages from other women he had received. She said nothing physical happened, but another woman had a video that showed the boyfriend pinning the woman against a vehicle. Two women said they saw the man “punch (the woman) at least three times.
•A man and woman from Winder were arrested after officers saw them while the officer was involved in a traffic stop. The pair also were stopped and the two changed seats so that the woman was in the driver’s seat. The man was charged with driving on a suspended license and the woman was charged with obstruction of an officer.
•A Winder man was charged with battery-family violence after an argument about music being played too loud. The roommate said his nephew attacked him and hit him several times in the left side of his head. The nephew said the music was at “a reasonable volume” and there was no physical contact.
•Winder police confiscated a marijuana plant after an employee of the Winder Housing Authority reported it. The employee was checking for an area rug that had been dumped in the area and found the plant.
•An employee of First American Bank said two checks that were stolen and forged were cashed in the drive-up line. The two checks totaled nearly $4,500. Bank employees reported checks were cashed in other branches outside Winder. Two other names of people who had cars entered were provided to police.
•A Winder man was cited for shoplifting food items from Ingles.
•A Winder man was charged with driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on West May Street.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving without a license after a traffic stop on East May Street.
•An Ellenwood woman was arrested on two drug charges and a pair of traffic violations after a traffic stop on East May Street. An officer found marijuana, a grinder and a smoking pipe. The woman was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, violation of taillight requirements and suspended registration.
•A Jefferson woman said she spent the night Oct. 29 at a Williams Court house and her car had “multiple long, linear scratches” on the passenger side.
•A man was arrested for urban camping after officers found two men in woods off West Athens Street. The man had been warned “multiple times” by code enforcement officers and Winder police officers about the camping.
•A man reported a boy “beating on” an SUV at a Fort Yargo parking lot. A Subaru had a “large dent” in the driver’s side rear door, which had been “caved in.” A minivan “was covered in large dents” after a boy “stormed” over to it. He later broke a fishing pole in four piece and threw it in the water.
•A woman who was a passenger in a car stopped for traffic violations was held on a warrant from Lawrenceville.
•Four tires on a Ford Focus were cut and flattened at a Maynard Street house.
•A woman was held on active Barrow County warrants. The woman walked out of the woods behind Saint Anthony’s Church and said she was “tired of being on the run.” The woman earlier was reported to have tried to steal a car but could not drive it because it was a manual shift.
•A woman said about $1,000 and her shoes were stolen from her house while she was gone.
