A man was charged for making terroristic threats on Jan. 26 after his former manager reported texts she was shown that he sent to

another employee. She showed police the messages, which showed the suspect say, “If prison wasn’t an issue I would literally drive to Carl-Bethlehem Road, slit her [expletive] throat, buy a Slim Jim at the self-checkout and go home and with literally no remorse.” Another message said, “So saying I want to bash [redacted] head in with a shovel, dismember her with a skill saw and feeding her through a wood chipper is fair game.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.