A man was charged for making terroristic threats on Jan. 26 after his former manager reported texts she was shown that he sent to
another employee. She showed police the messages, which showed the suspect say, “If prison wasn’t an issue I would literally drive to Carl-Bethlehem Road, slit her [expletive] throat, buy a Slim Jim at the self-checkout and go home and with literally no remorse.” Another message said, “So saying I want to bash [redacted] head in with a shovel, dismember her with a skill saw and feeding her through a wood chipper is fair game.”
The store manager inquired to police about getting a protective order against her former employee and police issued a warrant for his arrest.
The following are incidents recently reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Driving while license suspended; expired license plate; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area Feb. 1 at Hwy. 82/Pleasant Hill Church Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Jan. 29 at 14-9 Hwy. 124, Auburn, where police responded to an alarm call and found a vehicle parked at a gas pump that was turned off after business hours.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; operating unregistered vehicle Feb. 14 at University Pkwy. /Patrick Mill Rd., Auburn, where a car accident with injuries occurred.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; possession of low THC oil; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies Feb. 14 at Patrick Mill Rd./University Pkwy., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by taking Feb. 13 at 226 Daley Ave., Winder, where a woman reported her prescription medicines stolen.
• Striking fixed object; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; class D license holder operating vehicle after curfew Feb. 5 at Atlanta Hwy./Lake Elder Rd., Auburn, where a woman lost control of her vehicle trying to avoid hitting a deer and struck a fire hydrant and left the scene of the accident without reporting it to officers.
• Simple battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less Feb. 11 at 890 Monroe Hwy., Bethlehem, where a physical domestic dispute occurred, resulting in a broken window.
• Disorderly conduct (2) Feb. 13 at 503 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where employees at a fast food restaurant were in a physical dispute inside the dining room area.
• Failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false information Feb. 2 at 233 East Broad St., Winder, where a convicted sex offender moved out of Barrow County but failed to notify police.
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.; speeding; failure to appear (2); drugs to be kept in original container Feb. 8 at University Pkwy. / Jackson Trail Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; hold for other agency Feb. 9 at 1307 Etheridge Dr., Auburn, where police attempting to service a warrant and his roommates, also with warrants from other agencies, ran into the woods trying to hide from officers.
• Simple assault- Family Violence Feb. 6 at 664 Wylie McGuire Rd., Statham, where a domestic dispute occurred involving a woman hitting a man in the upper arm.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper lane change; obstruction/interference with drivers view or control Feb. 11 at Bethel-Bower Rd./Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem, where an intoxicated woman grabbed the steering wheel while her brother was driving and forced the car into a ditch.
• Criminal trespass-interference with property (Family Violence) Feb. 13 at 1357 Etheridge Dr., Auburn, where a woman locked her son’s live-in girlfriend out of her home and wouldn’t allow her back in to retrieve her personal belongings.
• Theft by shoplifting Dec. 18 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a man stole a box of Pokémon cards from GameStop.
• Criminal trespass-damage of $500 or less; arrest warrant Feb. 15 at 302 Rooks Road, where a man ripped off the gutter downspout and siding of a house during a domestic dispute.
• DUI-drugs; driving without a license on person; class D license holder operating vehicle after curfew Feb. 2 at 512 Heritage Ln, Winder, where a suspicious vehicle was reported on the side of the road. Officers found the driver asleep at the wheel.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of. Schedule III, IV or V Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects; drugs to be kept in original container speeding Jan. 31 at Loganville Hwy./Tom Miller Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by shoplifting Jan. 28 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a woman was seen stealing merchandise and putting it in her purse.
• Theft by receiving; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz Feb. 14 at Hwy. 211/ Covered Bridge Rd., Hoschton, where suspicious activity was reported.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; DUI-multiple substances; reckless driving; possession and use of drug related objects; laying drags; failure to obey stop sign Feb. 7 at Loganville Hwy./Bridle Creek Dr., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Reckless driving; driving on wrong side of road; improper lane change Feb. 12 at University Pkwy. / Harry McCarty Rd., Bethlehem, where a man fell asleep while driving.
• Failure to register as sex offender Jan. 26 at 233 East Broad St., Winder, where a man placed on the sex offender registry for statutory rape and enticing a child for indecent purposes didn’t register 72 hours prior to his birthday.
• Simple battery-Family Violence; criminal. Trespass (Family Violence) Jan. 30 at 1173 Atlanta Hwy., Auburn, where a man reported his mother missing for several hours and was worried his stepfather was holding her against her will.
• Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; fleeing or attempting to elude police for a felony offense; driving while license suspended; reckless conduct; driving on suspended registration; no insurance; failure to obey stop sign; speeding; hold for other agency Feb. 3 at Bill Rutledge Rd./Carl Bethlehem Rd., Winder, where a vehicle pursuit occurred.
• Aggravated assault; battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence; cruelty to children Jan. 31 at 839 Lodgeview Dr., Bethlehem, where a woman reported her husband struck her in the temple with a base from behind while she tried to run away from him.
• Theft by receiving stolen property; theft by bringing stolen property into state; driving while license suspended Feb. 15 at 839 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where an officer ran the tag of a vehicle stolen out of Rock Hill Police Department in S. Carolina.
• Simple assault-Family Violence; criminal damage to property Jan. 25 at 521 Providence Circle, Statham, where a woman reported her baby’s father damaged her vehicle with a car jack during a dispute.
• False report of a crime Feb. 13 at 894 Hawk Creek Trail, Winder, where a woman falsely reported she had been strangled by her boyfriend.
• Battery-Family Violence Feb. 6 at 1778 Maxey Lane, Winder, where a woman was struck in the head with a metal shower head by her sister.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; hold for other agency Feb. 11 at 1007 Haymon Ct., Winder, where a man resisted arrest and was tasered four times before he complied with police.
• DUI-alcohol; hit and run; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; improper lane change Jan. 31 at Smith Mill Rd./Joseph Griggs Rd., Winder, where a single vehicle accident occurred and the driver left the scene on foot.
