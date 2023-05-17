Three women reported to the Winder Police on Saturday, May 6 that while in the restroom of a Winder restaurant, an intoxicated Hispanic male barged in with his penis out of his pants and began urinating everywhere including the floor, walls and doors of the stalls. The woman said they began yelling and screaming at the man and tried pushing him out of the restroom, during which he urinated on their feet. He continued urinating on the front of the door and in the hallway before going inside the men’s restroom. Two of the women had juvenile daughters in the restroom with them but were able to shield both girls inside the stalls.

While police spoke with the three women outside, the suspect emerged from the restaurant.

