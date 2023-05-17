Three women reported to the Winder Police on Saturday, May 6 that while in the restroom of a Winder restaurant, an intoxicated Hispanic male barged in with his penis out of his pants and began urinating everywhere including the floor, walls and doors of the stalls. The woman said they began yelling and screaming at the man and tried pushing him out of the restroom, during which he urinated on their feet. He continued urinating on the front of the door and in the hallway before going inside the men’s restroom. Two of the women had juvenile daughters in the restroom with them but were able to shield both girls inside the stalls.
While police spoke with the three women outside, the suspect emerged from the restaurant.
The police report said the man had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol and urine and had a clearly visible wet large spot on his jeans. All three women wished for criminal charges to be brought against the man for the incident.
He was arrested and charged with and charged with public indecency, public drunk and disorderly conduct.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following are other incidents recently reported by the Winder Police:
• Driving without a valid license; no insurance; failure to obey stop sign May 10 at Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Public drunk; loitering and prowling; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers May 10 at 147 Horton St., where a man was yelling “help” while standing on top of a metal fence at a residence where none of the occupants of the homes nearby knew who he was. The man was also combative with law enforcement officers and hospital staff while being medically and psychologically cleared before being booked into jail.
• Failure to obey traffic control device; signature on citations required May 9 at Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where a traffic stop was conducted and the driver refused to sign the citation and was subsequently arrested.
• Battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children May 9 at 135 Sweet Gum Lane, where a man slapped his wife in the face at their home while their juvenile child was inside the residence.
• Family Violence-battery May 9 at 15 Virginia Ave., where a man hit his wife in the face during a dispute that occurred in their vehicle.
• Driving without a valid license May 9 at 118 Duke St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; DUI-drugs; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug-related objects; improper lane change; driving on wrong side of road May 9 at 18 Monroe Hwy., where a vehicle was in the wrong lane of travel before it ran off the roadway and crashed through a fence striking two vans in a used car parking lot.
• Disturbance-non-domestic May 8 at 362 Mobile Dr., where a man reported one of his employees borrowed his van without returning and when he went to his home to get his van back, the employee grabbed a baseball bat and started chasing after him with it threatening to “bash his head in.”
• Criminal trespass; loitering and prowling May 8 at 2080 Massey Lane, where a dispute about child custody occurred.
• Lost/found property May 8 at 656 Exchange Cir., where a man reported losing his wallet.
• Burglary; forced entry May 7 at 74 E Midland Ave., where the garage door of a business was pried open with an unknown tool and an unknown suspect entered the building, but nothing was taken.
• Violation of Family Violence Order; simple battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence) May 7 at 252 Turtle Creek Dr., where a woman reported her daughter threatened to kill herself with a knife and locked her out of the house during an argument.
• DUI-alcohol; striking fixed object; improper lane change; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; reckless driving; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; hit and run May 7 at 130 W May St., where a truck hit a power pole on S. Center Street and W May Street and fled the scene before parking in the roadway.
• Criminal trespass May 7 at 453 Sunset Dr., where a woman reported her neighbor purposefully threw leaves from his property on her property.
• Driving without a valid license May 7 at 125 E Midland Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; improper use of central turn lane May 7 at 65 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple battery-Family Violence May 7 at 415 Missi Ln, where a man grabbed his wife and shoved her out the front door.
• Arrest warrant May 7 at 31 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted on a man with an active warrant.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking May 7 at 16 Pinkston Oak Cir., where a woman reported her glovebox open and her handgun missing from her car.
• Urban camping and improper use of public places; criminal trespass May 7 at 179 W Athens St., where a man was asleep on a wood frame on the ground of the property owned by the Board of Education, where he’s been criminally trespassed from since March 2021 at the request of a Board of Education employee.
• Tag light required; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects May 6 at Gainesville Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Hit and run; duty upon striking unattended vehicle May 6 at 163 E May ST., where a man reported his vehicle was struck while in a parking lot.
• Brake lights required; possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug-related objects May 6 at 35 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• All other offenses May 6 at 136 Capitol Ave., where a woman reported she heard a woman who lives at her residence tell someone on the phone she would “put a bullet in” her and her house.
• Hold for other agency May 5 at 279 Holly Dr., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass May 5 at Short St., where a car ran off the roadway, taking down a stop sign and through a man‘s yard.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper lane change May 5 at w Athens St., where an accident with injuries occurred involving two vehicles.
• Hit and run; following too closely May 5 at N Broad St., where a woman reported a car rear-ended her vehicle at a stop light and fled the scene.
• Driving without a valid license May 5 at 10 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted on a motorcycle.
• Driving while license suspended May 5 at 6 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Forgery-3rd degree; marijuana less than 1 oz. May 5 at 78 N Broad St., where someone attempted to cash in a fraudulent check.
• Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle May 2 at 160 W May St., where a man reported someone struck his unattended vehicle in a parking lot.
• Arrest warrant May 5 at 415 Shenandoah Ct., where a man with an active warrant was arrested.
• Identity fraud theft when using/possessing identifying info concerning a person May 5 at 939 Grier Rd., where a man reported receiving a letter regarding an insurance policy he had not opened.
• Theft by taking May 5 at 105 E May St., where a restaurant employee reported two males in a box truck backed up to a 55-gallon drum and used a sump pump to extract cooking oil from the drum.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; criminal damage to property May 5 at 454 Jefferson Hwy., where a woman reported her car had been broken into.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug-related objects May 4 at Porter St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass May 4 at 175 2nd St., where a woman reported damage to her vehicle while in a parking lot.
• Damage to property May 4 at 50 Brad Akins Dr., where a woman reported damage to her vehicle while in a parking lot.
• Battery-Family Violence; false imprisonment May 4 at 124 2nd ST., where a woman reported her husband choked and punched her in the face.
• Simple battery-Family Violence Ma 4 at 243 Turtle Creek Dr., where a man physically assaulted his roommate by shoving him in the chest.
• Hit and run May 4 at 285 N Broad St., where a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
• Arrest warrant May 4 at 97 Griffith St., where a missing person was reported.
• Damage to property May 2 at 50 Brad Akins Dr., where her vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
• Lost/found property May 4 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., where a lost passport was reported.
• Hit and run; following too closely May 4 at 408 Jefferson Hwy., where a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
• Criminal damage to property May 3 at 35 W Midland Ave., where a broken grill was reported.
