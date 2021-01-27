The following recent incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Loganville man was arrested for multiple drug-related charges, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and driving with a suspended license a little after 3:30 a.m. Jan. 16 after he was stopped for speeding on Gainesville Highway, just south of Rockwell Church Road as he was clocked driving 72 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone. During an inventory of the towed vehicle, 5.6 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag, additional re-sealable bags, two digital scales and a pistol were found inside.
•A Winder man was arrested around 10:15 p.m. Jan. 20 for driving with a suspended license and giving a false name to law enforcement after he was stopped on South Center Street for making a left turn at a nearby right turn-only intersection. A Winder woman in the vehicle with him was arrested for an active warrant out of Camden County and for also giving a false name to police.
•An Auburn man was arrested for driving with a suspended license Jan. 19 after he was stopped in the area of West May Street and Polite Road for having a malfunctioning tail light on his truck’s trailer.
•A Winder man was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of false imprisonment, simple assault and misdemeanor terroristic threats following a domestic dispute at a Dogwood Drive residence, during which he prevented his girlfriend from leaving during the argument and picked up a brick and threatened to throw it to her windshield if she tried to leave. The man also had an active arrest warrant out of Barrow County for shoplifting.
•A Toccoa man was arrested on an active warrant out of Jackson County on Jan. 18 after he was stopped on West May Street for having expired registration.
•A Conyers woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license Jan. 18 after she was stopped off Monroe Highway for failure to dim her multi-beam lights when she stopped behind a police officer at a traffic light.
•A man and woman at a Martin Luther King Jr. Drive residence reported that someone had unlawfully entered their vehicles sometime between 5 p.m. Jan. 17 and 11:45 a.m. Jan. 18. A dash camera and $5 were taken from the woman’s vehicle. The man’s vehicle had been ransacked, but nothing was reported missing.
•Damage to grass at an athletic field at Victor Lord Park was reported Jan. 18 after a man accidentally set fire to the grass while shooting off fireworks to celebrate the start of a tournament. No charges were pressed in the incident.
•A woman at a Doster Drive residence reported that someone unlawfully entered her vehicle around 11:45 p.m. Jan. 17 and stole a hand bag with several of her work items inside and ransacked another storage bag. Another resident in the neighborhood alerted the responding officer that he had a doorbell ring camera image that showed an individual in dark clothes standing by his vehicle and a video of him approaching the vehicle before walking off just before 2:40 a.m. Jan. 18.
•A Monroe woman was arrested for two counts of simple assault Jan. 16 following a domestic disturbance at a Marion Lay Street residence, during which the woman spat on and threatened to hit family members.
•A hit and run was reported around 10:45 p.m. Jan. 15 when a gray Nissan truck struck a fire hydrant, causing water to escape, and left the scene. Police found a Nissan emblem and Texas license plate on the ground next to the fire hydrant.
•A man at a Walker Street residence reported that his vehicle was unlawfully entered just before 1:15 a.m. Jan. 12, and a firearm, laser pointer, holster and dash camera were all stolen. Video footage of the incident from a security camera was not clear enough to make out any details, according to the incident report.
•A Stone Mountain man was arrested on active warrants out of Rockdale County on Jan. 15 after he and another man were reported to be going around houses in the Ashley Oaks subdivision, knocking on doors and looking inside windows. He and the other man said they were with a roofing company and were trying to solicit for roof inspections. They provided a business card to the responding officer.
•A Georgia Department of Natural Resources officer reported Jan. 15 that someone had stolen a money box from Area B of Fort Yargo State Park. The box had approximately $100 inside.
•A Dacula man was arrested around 10 p.m. Jan. 14 on numerous drug charges and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime following a traffic stop on South Broad Street due to him having an illegal window tint and a malfunctioning third brake light. The drug charges included possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of drug-related objects.
•A Winder man was arrested Jan. 14 for misdemeanor marijuana possession after he was stopped on Horton Street for not having functioning tag lights and not wearing a seat belt. When the officer identified himself during the stop, the man said, “I don’t give a f*** who you are.”
•Representatives at the Social Security office on East Broad Street reported that a Commerce man receiving benefits called the office and requested an upgrade in the benefits. When he was told he wouldn’t be receiving the upgrades, he issued a threat toward the office, saying, “You’ll be sorry once I come up there and blow that b**** up.”
•An Alto man was arrested for driving with a suspended license Jan. 14 after he was stopped on West May Street at Lakeview Drive.
