Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•A Winder man faces 12 charges – some on multiple counts – after an incident at a downtown Winder business. Staff members said the man was being disruptive and was “violent and aggressive.” Officers said he resisted attempts to handcuff him and “resisted heavily and repeatedly attempted to negotiate regarding his arrest." The man attempted “to kick out the window” in a patrol vehicle. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow because of elevated heart rate and blood pressure. An officer said he “repeatedly made lewd, threatening comments” to officers. The man was charged with four counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct, two counts of simple battery, simple battery-family violence and public drunkenness.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance after officers found him asleep at a local business on Broad St. and the vehicle still on. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow for tests.
•A man on Addison Dr. said he was “punched” in the face twice and pushed into a wall in the house after an argument.
•An Auburn man was charged with three violations after an accident in the parking lot of a local business. The man was charged with violating a class D driver’s permit, failure to maintain lane and underage possession of alcohol.
•A Winder man was held on a Barrow County warrant after he was found in a bedroom of a Northridge Dr. house.
•A man stole two bottles of alcohol from a package store while another man distracted employees.
•Two women, one from Winder and one from Auburn, were arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop on Lumpkin St. One woman faced seven charges, including five involving drugs. The other woman was charged with three offenses, including two for drugs.
•Two people, a man and a woman, were arrested after a traffic stop on North Broad St. The woman was from Fairburn and the man from Talking Rock. Both were charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•A Winder man was charged with simple battery-family violence when a man who said the three had lived in the same Wade St. house said he awakened and saw the man, her boyfriend, on top of the woman.
•A Winder man said he had been hit by a car and it left the scene He said he was walking on the shoulder of East Broad St. when the car went off the road and hit his arm with the passenger side mirror.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on East May St. The car also had a suspended registration.
•A woman said her husband opened a restaurant with a neighbor and her husband was billed for equipment the neighbor ordered. She said her husband was to pay $229 a month for 57 months.
•One man was arrested and two were cited for obstruction of law enforcement officers. The man arrested was held on a Barrow County warrant and he was charged with obstruction for entering a house when an officer told him not to go inside it. The man was arrested under a bed in the house. The other two men said the third man arrested had run out the back door.
•A Winder woman was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault-family violence after a domestic argument on Wood Ave. The woman was accused of threatening people with a brick. A man said the woman came in the house, entered his bedroom and “began arguing with him for an unknown reason.”
•A banker reported two checks submitted to the ATM for about $121,000. An investigator said the account the checks were deposited into was opened Dec. 26, 2019. Both checks were addressed to “Daltile” and were signed by an “Ann Hill” on the back. The reports said Daltile is a “legitimate business" and may have been used to defraud the bank.
•A Winder man was charged with battery-family violence and cruelty to animals after an argument on Fairview Ct. The caller said the man grabbed her by the wrists and face and “punched” her dog with a “closed fist.” She said the argument was about a Bluetooth speaker in the man’s car. The man was later arrested at a Fairview Ct. house, where he was sleeping.
•A Lawrenceville man was cited for possession of drug-related objects and failure to obey a stop sign after a traffic stop at Exchange Ln. A glass pipe and grinder were found in the vehicle.
•Two people were arrested after a traffic stop on West Athens St., Winder. A Toccoa man was arrested for obstruction of a law enforcement officer and giving a false name to an officer. He ran from an officer, who fired a taser at him and missed. The man fell “as I closed in and he gave up by lying on his back.” A Bethlehem woman was charged for running two stop signs before the traffic stop.
•A Winder man was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no insurance, expired registration, violating headlight requirements and failure to obey a traffic control device. An officer stopped the man on Lily Dr. for tag lights that did not work. The gun was a Remington 522 Viper .22 caliber with a long rifle barrel attached to a modified stock.
•A Bethlehem man who had two warrants for his arrest from Barrow and Gwinnett counties was seen walking on Capitol Ave. and held.
•A Winder man who was reported to be threatening a woman was arrested for violating a family violence order after he was at a Castilla Way house, where the woman had a “no contact” bond against him.
