Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•A Lawrenceville man was held on a Gwinnett County warrant when he reported to the Auburn Municipal Court.
•An Auburn man was arrested for driving without a valid license and failing to maintain a lane after a traffic stop on Etheridge Road.
•An Auburn woman was held on outstanding warrants from Clarke County after reports of terroristic threats at her house. A man at the house said another man texted that he would break into the house and shoot it up. The woman first refused to answer the door, locking them. She gave herself up after officers got her on the phone.
•A couple was cited in September for a dead tree that should be removed on a one-way in and out subdivision road. The tree was not removed and in November, the couple was cited to court.
•An Auburn man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Parks Mill Road.
•A Grayson man was charged with driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway. He gave an officer an Illinois identification card.
•A woman was arrested for public drunkenness after she wanted to say goodbye to her boyfriend. She began arguing with officers and her sister told her she was too drunk to drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.