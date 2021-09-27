The following incidents were among those last week that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•A Dacula man was arrested on multiple drug charges Sept. 22 after he was involved in a traffic accident. Police responded to the accident on Atlanta Highway in front of Dollar General a little after 1:30 p.m. After coming in contact with the suspect, police noticed “a strong odor of marijuana” coming from him and his vehicle and located the following in the vehicle: 10 pills suspected to be oxycodone hydrochloride; multiple individually-wrapped bags of marijuana for a felony amount of over 5 ounces; 11 edible brownies suspected of being drug-infused, a bag of tablets suspected of being ecstasy; a price list for drug products; three cell phones; a half-full bottle of red wine; and $2,144 in cash in multiple denominations. The man was charged with trafficking and selling/delivering/distributing synthetic narcotics and marijuana, an open-container violation and following too closely.
•A Smyrna woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor marijuana possession Sept. 22 after she was pulled over on Atlanta Highway near Apalachee Church Road for repeatedly failing to maintain a lane.
