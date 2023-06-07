On May 25, a man reported to the Winder Police that he was threatened by the ex-boyfriend of his fiancé while dropping her off at work. After he drove out of the parking lot, he said the suspect drove around him, stopped in the middle of the road, got out of his vehicle and ran up to his window saying “I am going to kill you.” The man was able to drive around him, but the suspect continued to attempt to block him and followed him to the police station.

A detective familiar with the parties involved is working on locating video of the interaction. No charges have been made regarding the incident at the time of the police report.

