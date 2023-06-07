On May 25, a man reported to the Winder Police that he was threatened by the ex-boyfriend of his fiancé while dropping her off at work. After he drove out of the parking lot, he said the suspect drove around him, stopped in the middle of the road, got out of his vehicle and ran up to his window saying “I am going to kill you.” The man was able to drive around him, but the suspect continued to attempt to block him and followed him to the police station.
A detective familiar with the parties involved is working on locating video of the interaction. No charges have been made regarding the incident at the time of the police report.
The following are other incidents recently reported by the Winder Police Department:
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects May 30 at Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence May 30 at 192 Graham St., where a woman was thrown into a chair by her husband and hit her head on a wall.
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking May 30 at 38 Wade St., where a semi-auto 9mm pistol was stolen in 2022 and was recovered by Athens Clarke County police after it was involved in a crime.
• Battery May 30 at 185 W New St., where three men were involved in a physical altercation, where two of the men pulled knives on one another.
• Hit and run May 29 at E May St., where a vehicle was struck by another vehicle who fled the scene but was later identified and arrested by police.
• Reckless driving; driving without a valid license; improper passing in a no passing zone; taillights required May 28 at 300 Loganville Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted on a motorcyclist.
• Possession of methamphetamine, selling, possessing, distributing or other offenses associated with ecstasy, possession and use of drug related objects; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; lighted headlights May 27 at 38 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Aggravated assault; cruelty to children; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls May 27 at 1966 Township Dr., where a woman reported her husband choked her against a wall with his forearm and held a butcher knife to her stomach and took her phone so she couldn’t call for help.
• Theft by taking-motor vehicle; criminal trespass-interference with property (Family Violence); driving while license suspended May 27 at 67 Howard Cir., where a woman reported her grandson took her car without her permission while he was intoxicated and stole cash from her purse, which he was in possession of for a couple days.
• Criminal trespass-damage of $500 or less May 26 at 839 Exchange Blvd., where a man reported his tire had been stabbed with a knife by a woman he stayed with overnight, who had accused him a stealing her Apple Watch.
• Simple battery-Family Violence May 25 at 150 Brookview Ter., where a man was seen pinning a female against a wall outside of their apartment.
• Lost/found property May 31 at 9 Stafford St., where a hotel manager reported that while cleaning inside a room, she found a purple and clear capsule suspected to be a narcotic.
• All other offense May 27 at 839 Exchange Blvd., where an animal attack was reported between a poodle and a Labrador Retriever.
• Theft by taking May 31 at 138 Gateway Ln., where a woman reported she felt unsafe and threatened by her son who she said stole approximately $50,000 from her and signed fake documents stating he was her power of attorney.
