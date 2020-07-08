The following incidents were among those the Winder Police Department recently responded to.
•Around 3:30 p.m. June 26, a man reported two unknown males tried to grab him while he was riding his bicycle home. The man said he was leaving work and was stopped at the red light at North Broad and West Candler streets when a red BMW pulled up next to him, and the passenger reached out and tried to grab his shirt. The man said he then turned on West Candler and the passenger grabbed him again, but he was able to get away. The man said both occupants of the vehicle were Hispanic, and the driver had on a white hat and the passenger had on a watch. He said he also smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The suspects and vehicle had not been identified as of last week.
•Anti-police and anti-Trump rhetoric and other messages were found spray-painted on the city-owned, roofless structure at 83 East Candler St. around 10:30 p.m. June 25. One of the messages, “ACAB,” is commonly known to stand for “all cops are b***ards,” according to the report.
•An Auburn man with an active warrant out of Barrow County was arrested after he was found asleep in the grass next to a dumpster at Waffle House on West May Street in the middle of the afternoon.
•An arrest warrant was issued for a Monroe man for harassing communications after his ex-girlfriend reported she had received around 30 threatening voicemails from him. In the voicemails, the man called the woman names and said he had a gun and wanted to shoot her husband.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe after an accident at the intersection of Green Valley Drive and Langford Street.
•An attempted burglary was reported at a Second Street residence after someone tried to kick in and damaged a door to the residence, then fled into the woods when the resident was alerted.
•A Jefferson woman was arrested for public drunkenness and theft by shoplifting after she was caught trying to steal food products and dog food product from Ingles on North Broad Street.
•A Jefferson man was arrested for aggravated assault, simple battery, simple assault and disorderly conduct following a physical altercation at a Sanders Circle residence during which he said he was going to run over another man and swerved his truck toward him, narrowly missing him. The man also tried to hit him with a closed fist and was yelling profanities at him. The man had become irate when he was told he could not go into the residence because the tenant (either his wife or girlfriend) had already been evicted.
•A Bethlehem man was arrested for public drunkenness after he was seen stumbling while walking around the area of a medical office on Exchange Boulevard with an open briefcase. The man looked “disheveled,” according to the responding officer, and had an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath when he was confronted.
•A Monroe man was arrested for public drunkenness and pedestrian under the influence after he was seen standing in the middle of the roadway near the intersection of Exchange Boulevard and Exchange Circle and holding his phone up in the air.
•A Monroe man was arrested at Victor Lord Park for violation of a family-violence no-contact order. He was also charged with marijuana possession, possession of drug-related objects and obstruction.
•A man at a Melrose Street residence reported that someone had stolen the tires and wheels off his 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass from the back of a neighboring residence on West Candler Street overnight between June 29-30.
•A CFO at a business reported identity theft when she changed the direct-deposit banking information for an employee after a person she thought was him emailed her the request. It turned out to be a scam where another person emailed her. The employee reported not receiving his paycheck.
•Several pieces of construction equipment were reported stolen from the Victor Lord Park athletics fields/tennis complex construction site on June 30. A metal dirt-packing tool had been removed from a chain over the weekend. A work trailer on the site had also been broken into, and a portable generator, tennis court blower, grinder and impact wrench had been taken. There were no serial or model numbers available at the time of the report, and the responding officer was unable to lift any fingerprints.
•A woman reported a scam, where she was deceived into believing she was purchasing a Great Dane puppy. She paid $900 through Zellepay.com to an account user named “anugiddon” and was in contact with a man who identified himself as “Dane Ritcher” but was no longer able to reach him via phone after she made the payment.
•A woman at an East Stephens Street residence reported that someone had burglarized the storage unit at the residence and taken several items. The items belonged to her son, who had recently passed away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.