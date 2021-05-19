The following incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to May 6-12.
•A man reported a road rage incident that occurred just before 8 p.m. May 11, when a gray Toyota Camry registered to a Jefferson man passed him and a female passenger on Loganville Highway going toward downtown Winder, and the male driver of the Camry pointed a gun at them and almost caused them to run off the road. An arrest for aggravated assault had not been made at the time of the report because police were still investigating who was driving the Camry.
•A Winder man was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession and use of drug-related objects May 10 following a dispute at a Shenandoah Lane residence, where he was refusing requests to leave.
•A woman reported just before 8 p.m. May 10 that she was driving westbound on Exchange Boulevard and was waiting to make a right-hand turn onto Loganville Highway when she was rear-ended by another vehicle and the driver of that vehicle drove off. She described the vehicle as a “newer model,” white SUV but couldn’t provide any other details or a description of the person driving.
•A Winder man was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, simple assault and public drunkenness just after 11:30 p.m. May 9 after he was reported as being disorderly at the restaurant and cursing loudly and angrily.
•Four teens — three from Conyers and one from Tucker — and a Stone Mountain man were issued citations for disorderly conduct May 9 following a report around 6 p.m. of a fight at Fort Yargo State Park, where the Stone Mountain man and a woman were accused by the teens of stealing their items. One of the teens was also cited for underage consumption of alcohol and public drunkenness, and another was cited for illegal use of blue lights and a window-tint violation.
•A husband and wife from Talmo were arrested for public drunkenness around 11:30 p.m. May 8 following a report of an altercation at Rock Solid Distillery on Woodlawn Avenue, where the husband had become combative and was trying to fight bouncers employed by the business. According to the report, the couple refused to find a ride home and repeatedly used profane language toward the responding officer.
•A Winder woman was arrested on charges of battery, criminal trespass and third-degree cruelty to children May 8 following a dispute at an East 5th Avenue residence, during which she reportedly slapped and bit her boyfriend on the forehead, broke a window and used profane language toward him in front of his children.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple assault and public drunkenness May 8 after he reportedly followed a female around Dollar General on 2nd Street and repeatedly asked her for money.
•A Winder man was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant May 8 after a police officer spotted him sitting on a bench on West Athens Street.
•A homeless Winder woman was arrested for possession of drug-related objects and panhandling May 8 after an employee at Dollar Tree on North Broad Street reported that she was harassing several customers inside the store.
•A Winder man was arrested on a local warrant May 8 following a traffic stop near the intersection of James Albert Johnson Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
•A Winder man was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession May 8 after an employee of Waffle House saw him drive out of the parking lot on the wrong side of the road and pull into the McDonald’s parking lot on North Broad Street, nearly hitting another vehicle in doing so.
•A Winder man was arrested on a probation-violation warrant out of Barrow County May 8 after a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped on East Wright Street for no working tag lights. The responding officer had recognized the man while he was at a gas station on North Broad Street and saw him get into the vehicle, according to the report.
•A Winder man was arrested May 8 on an active animal-cruelty warrant out of Barrow County after he requested to meet with police at the fast-food restaurant he was an employee of to find out why police had been to his residence multiple times.
•A man at a Capitol Avenue residence reported May 7 that two guns had been stolen from his vehicle “around two days” earlier.
•A woman reported being rear-ended by a black BMW SUV around 7:15 a.m. May 7 at the intersection of Horton and West Athens streets, but after the driver of the BMW, described as a white female, motioned toward the Quality Inn and the complainant pulled into the parking lot, the suspect kept driving east on Athens Street.
•A woman at an East Wright Street residence reported May 7 that her debit card and driver’s license had been stolen from her vehicle and the card had been used to pay a phone bill.
•Police responded to a dispute May 6 at a Lumpkin Street residence where a man came out of a car during the argument with a machete and another man pointed a gun at him in what was determined to be self-defense. No charges were taken due to the victim not wanting to press charges.
•A man at a Polite Road address reported May 6 that an unknown suspect had damaged his skid loader by apparently pouring a substance into one of the fuel tanks, causing approximately $10,000 worth of damage.
•An Auburn woman was arrested for hit and run May 6 after rear-ended a vehicle at a stop sign at Church and West Athens streets and left the scene. The woman told police she left the scene because she did not think any damage occurred and kept driving because she saw the people in the other vehicle running toward her with cellphones and thought they were going to “jump” her.
•A Jefferson man was arrested for criminal trespass, misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of drug-related objects May 6 after he was reported to be knocking on the door of a South Williams Street residence that he had been barred from the previous day.
•A man with a Norcross address who had been barred from Circle K on East May Street was arrested for criminal trespass and possession of drug-related objects May 6 after he returned to the store and was attempting to purchase items.
