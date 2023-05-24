A man reported to Winder Police on May 16 that another driver pulled a handgun on out and threatened to kill him during a road rage incident.
Officers located both the victim and the suspect parked in a gas station parking lot.
The victim told officers he was driving 35mph when the suspect got behind him and started hitting his horn. The suspect then passed him. Both men pulled into the same gas station and as the suspect exited his vehicle and started walking toward the caller with the gun beside his leg and said “I will kill you.”
According to police, the victim was visibly shaking and tears were coming from his eyes while explaining what happened. However, the victim confirmed the suspect never pointed the gun directly at him.
Upon approaching the suspect, who police observed sitting in his car with the door open, he attempted to leave, but followed orders to return to his vehicle. The suspect told police he followed the victim to the gas station and parked on the other side of the building. He admitted to pulling his gun out, but he said he kept it faced downward toward the ground beside his leg and never pointed it at anyone.
Due to the odor of marijuana detected form the suspect’s vehicle, officers conducted a probable cause search of his vehicle and found a hand-painted green and brown Smith and Wesson 9mm gun and about 6.65 grams of what police believe to be marijuana.
The suspect was charged with simple assault, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz. and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following are other incidents recently reported by the Winder Police Department:
• Lost and found property May 11 at 78 E Stephens St., where a man reported he lost his passport.
• Damage to property May 6 at 17 Monroe Hwy., where a woman reported her vehicle damaged in a parking lot.
• Theft by taking May 11 at 679 Tanner Bridge Cir., Bethlehem, where a man reported a theft of an old Georgia license plate he turned in four years ago, but recently began receiving bills for unpaid tolls that included pictures showing the tag is affixed to another vehicle.
• Arrest warrant May 11 at 90 E Candler St., where a traffic stop was conducted on a man with an active warrant.
• Damage to property May 10 at 283 Partridge Trail, where a general contractor reported when he went to check on a vacant home he is preparing for new tenants, the doors and windows were open and open beer bottles in the basement.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; possession and use of drug related objects; brake lights required May 11 at 39 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in two arrests.
• Reckless conduct May 12 at 1466 Box Cir., where a man was given a citation for shooting an arrow into a neighbor’s yard.
• Identity fraud theft when using possessing/identifying information concerning a person; theft by deception May 12 at 25 E Midland Ave., where a woman reported she had fallen victim to identity fraud over Facebook messenger.
• Driving while license suspended; Hands-Free Georgia Act; hold for other agency May 12 at W Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Hold for other agency May 12 at 315 Louis Rd., where a man with an active warrant was involved in a domestic dispute.
• DUI-alcohol; improper left turn; too fast for conditions; simple battery-Family Violence; disorderly conduct May 12 at 315 Louis Rd., where a man physically attacked two people at a residence.
• Intoxicated person May 12 at 16 E Candler St., where three males didn’t pay their bill at a restaurant.
• Pedestrians to walk on shoulder away from edge of roadway when sidewalk not available; public drunkenness; littering public or private property or waters May 12 at S Center St., where a woman was seen standing in the middle of West May Street.
• Driving without a valid license; lighted headlight requirement May 12 at 38 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; obscured or missing license plates May 13 at 178 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Public drunkenness May 13 at 401 Gainesville Hwy., Winder, where a man was reported to be drinking in a parking lot and disturbing people.
• Damage to property May 13 at 4 Atlanta Ave., where a man reported his car was damaged in a car wash.
• Theft by taking (2) May 13 at 917 Century Oaks Dr., where a woman reported her bank account out of Florida was completely cleaned out.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking May 14 at 839 Exchange Cir., where a man reported his phone stolen while he was asleep in his car.
• Laying drags; failure to obey traffic control device; speeding; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; DUI-alcohol; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; defective tires; view obstructed; reckless driving May 13 at 186 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• No insurance May 14 at 6 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; failure to obey stop sign May 14 at E Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; no insurance; removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle; failure to register vehicle or trailer May 14 at 95 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Driving without a valid license; no insurance; removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle; registration and license plate requirement May 14 at N Jackson St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Disorderly conduct; criminal trespass; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers May 15 at 59 W May St., where two men were harassing a store clerk and were defiant with law enforcement officers when asked to leave the premises.
• Hands-Free Georgia Act; signature on citations required; driving without a license on person; seat belts violation; safety belt violation May 15 at N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle May 15 at 39 E May St., where a woman reported damage to her vehicle while parked in a parking lot.
• Hit and run; improper left turn May 15 at Horton St., where a man reported a semi-truck’s trailer clipped him and damaged his driver-side bumper area while turning left from Horton Street to West Athens Street.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects May 15 at W Wright St., where ¬¬¬a traffic stop was conducted on a man who passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a grocery store.
• Forgery-4th degree; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. May 15 at 65 E May St., where a man attempted to cash a fraudulent check.
• Abandoned vehicle May 16 at Exchange Blvd., where a vehicle was in the middle of the road with a flat tire near the intersection of Harry McCarty Rd.
• Arrest warrant May 16 at 31 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Disorderly conduct May 16 at 25 E Midland Ave., where a man was yelling and screaming at a probation officer in front of the Winder Police Department building.
• Battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass May 16 at Marion Lay Street, where a man lunged at a woman, got on top of her and began hitting her with a closed fist in the hallway of her apartment complex.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs May 17 at 59 W May St., where a man was observed slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at a gas station.
• Lost and found property May 17 at 251 Ryan Road, where a man reported a lost passport.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking May 17 at 421 Harpy Eagle Dr., where a man reported unknown suspects entered his mother’s car and stole a bag containing her social security card and debit cards and his work shoes.
• Violation of Family Violence Order May 17 at 280 Courtyard Cir., where a woman wanted to enforce a TPO obtained on a man with an active warrant from another county.
