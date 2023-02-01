A man was reported to be standing on the railroad tracks throwing rocks at the road and at passing vehicles near Atlanta Hwy. and East Midland Ave.
When an officer arrived at the scene, a rock struck the hood of his patrol car. Another rock was thrown as he attempted to exit the vehicle, which struck the front passenger side window. According to the police report, the man was “cussing and yelling” as he threw the rocks at the patrol car.
The man then laid down on the railroad tracks while continuing to yell incoherently. When officers approached the man, he was still lying on the railroad tracks and it was discovered that he was naked below the waist and his pants were at his feet.
The man was arrested without incident and transported to the hospital, where a medical hold was placed on him. Warrants were obtained for terroristic threats or acts, interference with government property, public indecency and public drunk.
The following are other incidents recently reported by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office:
• Operating unregistered vehicle; driving without license on person; driving while license suspended Jan. 11 at University Pkwy. /Kilcrease Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; failure to obey stop sign Jan. 10 at Bowman Mill Rd./Hwy. 211 NE, Winder, where an accident with injuries occurred.
• Homicide by vehicle; improper lane change Jan. 11 at Carl-Bethlehem Rd./Omer Church Rd., Winder, where a car accident occurred and the at-fault driver turned himself into the detention center.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Jan. 16 at 936 Carl-Bethlehem Road, Winder, where a woman claiming she had an “autistic meltdown” was throwing dishes and trash at her mother’s house because her mother refused to allow her to drive her car.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; driving while license suspended; improper lane change; no insurance Jan. 15 at University Pkwy. /Smith Cemetery Rd, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; hold for other agency Jan. 15 at Carl-Cedar Hill Rd./Carter Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended; operating unregistered vehicle; no insurance Jan. 18 at 1690 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; permitting unlicensed person to drive Jan. 12 at Glenmoor Pl./Turnberry Lane, Winder, where a man drove into his neighbor’s yard while learning how to drive.
• Possession of methamphetamine Jan. 16 at 1132 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of methamphetamine; hold for other agency Jan. 13 at 72 McNeal Rd., Winder, where an officer was conducting a business check and NCIC checks on vehicles parked at the location and received an alert from a vehicle parked at the location for the registered owner who had a warrant for his arrest.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; starburst windshield; no insurance; hold for other agency Jan. 9 at 2028 Hwy. 211 NE, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; brake light requirement; hold for other agency Jan. 15 at 1563 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Probation violations; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession and use of drug related objects; hold for other agency Jan. 13 at Carl Cedar Hill Rd/Heritage Way, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Terroristic threats and acts; interference with government property; public indecency; public drunk Jan. 17 at Atlanta Hwy. SE/ E Midland Ave., Winder, where a suspicious male was reported standing on the railroad tracks throwing rocks towards the road and passing vehicles.
• Driving without a valid license; window tint violation Jan. 13 at Carl-Cedar Hill Rd., /Heritage Way, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence) Jan. 17 at 1158 Austin Rd., Winder, where a domestic dispute occurred
• Reckless driving; improper passing in no passing zone; failure to obey traffic control device; obscured of missing license plates Jan. 15 at Christmas Ave./University Pkwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a firearm or knife during commissioner or attempt to commit certain felonies Jan. 13 at University Pkwy. /Smith Cemetery Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Jan. 14 at 1009 Maggie Dr., Bethlehem, where a mentally ill man was in possession of a firearm inside his mother’s home after an argument with her and refused to comply with police demands to drop it.
• DUI-under age 21; reckless driving; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverage to persons below legal age; driving without license on person Jan. 14 at Wall Road/University Pkwy., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; brake light requirements; hold for other agency Jan. 15 at 1523 Carl-Bethlehem Road, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Jan. 14 at 237 Jordan Cofer Road, Statham, where an autistic adult was in a domestic dispute with his parents and injured them.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; starburst windshield; no insurance; hold for other agency Jan. 9 at 2028 Hwy. 211 NW, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple assault-Family Violence; disorderly conduct; public drunk Jan. 13 at 121 Bennett Ct., Bethlehem, where a man showed up uninvited at a residence and made threats to come inside the house and kicked and banged on the front door.
• DUI-multiple substances; reckless driving; improper lane change Jan. 14 at University Pkwy. /Harry McCarty Rd., Bethlehem, where a car ran off the road and struck a construction barrel.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; following too closely Jan.10 at University Pkwy. /Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a car accident with no injuries occurred.
• DUI-alcohol; expired license plate Jan. 14 at Jefferson Hwy./ Hwy. 211 SE, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; driving while license suspended Jan. 10 at University Pkwy. /Jackson Trail Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Aggravated assault Jan. 13 at 856 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn, where a man pulled a knife on another man inside a moving vehicle.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Jan.10 at 936 Gainesville Hwy., Winder, where police attempted a warrant service.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence); reckless conduct Jan. 12 at 157 Regency Dr., Bethlehem, where a mother and son were involved in a domestic dispute.
