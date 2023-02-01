A man was reported to be standing on the railroad tracks throwing rocks at the road and at passing vehicles near Atlanta Hwy. and East Midland Ave.

When an officer arrived at the scene, a rock struck the hood of his patrol car. Another rock was thrown as he attempted to exit the vehicle, which struck the front passenger side window. According to the police report, the man was “cussing and yelling” as he threw the rocks at the patrol car.

