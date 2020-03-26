The Winder Police Department responded to the following recent incidents:
•A man at a Windsor Drive residence reported that numerous items, including furniture, computer equipment, clothing and other collectible items had been taken from his house while he was out of town. A neighbor reported seeing multiple people loading the items into two vehicles, and when he confronted them, they told him they were taking the items as “compensation” for money the complainant allegedly owed them.
•An employee of a home construction company reported finding a basement window at a company-owned house on Massey Lane broken, muddy footprints on the carpet in the upstairs master bedroom and tobacco on the carpet in the master bedroom closet.
•A Winder-Barrow High School student reported that her debit card and other gift cards were stolen from her wallet during a track and field event at W. Clair Harris Stadium. She also reported two transactions — totaling $200 — on her debit card that she did not make.
•A Bethlehem woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and reckless driving after being stopped on South Broad Street for driving 69 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.
•A Winder man was arrested for public drunkenness and disturbing the peace after he was reported to be yelling outside his residence on Idlewood Road.
•A woman on Emma Drive reported that someone had taken her purse from her vehicle. Her wallet was inside the house. Three people were observed on surveillance video of the home standing in the driveway area and at least one was seen entering the vehicle.
•A Winder woman was cited for hit and run and driving without a valid license and no insurance after rear-ending another driver on West May Street and leaving the scene.
•A woman at Fort Yargo State Park reported purchasing two tickets online for around $60 to what turned out to be a fictitious event at the park.
•An employee at Golden Corral on East May Street reported that her car had been broken into. A window had been broken and the car had been “ransacked,” but nothing was reported stolen.
•A Winder man was stopped on West May Street for a broken brake light and taillight and was arrested after counterfeit money and drug paraphernalia were found in his car.
•A woman reported her prescription medication was stolen from her apartment on 2nd Street.
•A man reported his pistol stolen from his vehicle on Amherst Drive.
•A woman reported one of her cats had been found dead at her Duke Street residence and she suspected foul play because the cat had not been sick. A police officer did not observe any visible signs of trauma or bodily fluids on the cat. The woman reported the next day she believed a neighbor had poisoned the cat based on previous statements and animosity toward her cats. She was told there was not enough probable cause to show the cat had been killed but was advised to have the cat autopsied to show probable cause. Police attempts to reach the neighbor were unsuccessful.
•A Stephens man was arrested on multiple drug possession charges at Waffle House on West May Street after an employee reported that the man was sleeping there and refused to leave when asked multiple times. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the man’s bags.
•A woman at a Lily Drive apartment reported that more than $500 in cash had been stolen from her.
•A man reported he had given his friend $45 to buy two packs of cigarettes and some liquor but had not given him the estimated $20 worth of change. The friend was arrested for theft by taking after telling police he had “lost” the money.
•A man reported that his paper drug prescription had been taken from his vehicle at a Lily Drive residence and filled at Walgreens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.