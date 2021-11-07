The following incidents were among those Oct. 29 through Nov. 3 that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•Police responded Nov. 2 to a dispute at a Martin Luther King Jr. Drive residence where a man had become upset with an internet utility truck parking in his driveway next to another residence, where there was maintenance work going on, and he set a Bible on fire and threw it onto the neighboring porch with a profanity-laced note that said he was calling the police and “Don’t challenge my will.” No charges were filed as a result of the incident and the man said he would not do that again.
•A man reported that he was at McDonald’s on Nov. 3 with his “baby mama” and another woman, when another man entered the back of his car and punched him in the back and side of the head and also allegedly hit the other woman, who he was dating and was upset with because she had been drinking. The complainant said the man then followed him to his residence and beat on his door. Police had not made contact with the suspect at the time of the report.
•An arrest warrant was issued Nov. 2 for a Winder man for criminal trespass following a dispute at a Martin Luther King Jr. Drive residence where he intentionally damaged a bedroom door frame during an argument with his parents. The man had reportedly been drinking and had a history of similar incidents, according to the report.
•An arrest warrant was issued Nov. 1 for a woman for battery after she punched another woman who was driving the car they were in near the intersection of West May and North Center streets.
•A Winder man was arrested for hit and run Nov. 1 after he ran a stop sign at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Midland Avenue and failed to stop at the scene after hitting another vehicle.
•A Winder woman was arrested for public drunkenness Oct. 31 after police responded to a report of a disturbance at an East Wright Street residence, where she was outside honking her car horn.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and revoked registration Oct. 31 following a traffic stop on East May Street.
•A Winder woman was arrested for simple assault Oct. 31 following a dispute at an Amherst Drive residence where she told her juvenile daughter during an argument that she would punch her in the face and approached mother with a hammer, according to the incident report.
•People at a Baskins Circle residence reported Oct. 31 that a male and female suspect had stolen multiple coolers and alcoholic beverages from a party there. Theft by taking charges had not been taken at the time of the incident report because the suspects had not yet been interviewed.
•A Buford man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and misdemeanor marijuana possession Oct. 31 after he was stopped on East May Street following multiple reports of his swerving in and out of his lane of travel.
•A man reported he had lost $2,500 through payments to a person he believed was the property manager for a rental property in town.
•A Winder man was arrested for disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct Oct. 30 after he was reported to be screaming and throwing items at a vehicle in the parking lot of Longhorn Steakhouse on Exchange Boulevard. The man told police he was “mad about life and not in the right state of mind.”
•A man at a West New Street residence reported that both of his vehicles were broken into during the overnight hours between Oct. 29-30. Nothing was reported stolen.
•A man Walgreens reported that a driver of another vehicle hit his vehicle and left the scene after he called police. He said the driver appeared to be intoxicated and described him as a white male with gray hair, approximately 60 years of age, over 6 feet tall and skinny. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a blue 2000 Nissan Quest minivan.
•A woman at Circle K on West May Street reported Oct. 29 that her wallet had been stolen from that location. She said she noticed it missing when she went to Cook-Out across the street to get food and realized she had left the wallet at the air pumping station. She said the wallet was a Michael Kors brand worth $150 and had a credit card, debit card, her driver’s license and her passport.
•A man reported fraud where an unknown suspect used his bank account without permission and that a $380 check he had not written cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.