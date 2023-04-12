A man was recently arrested after being combative with police officers and spitting on an EMT in front of a residence on Tanner’s Bridge Road.

On April 5, a woman contacted Barrow County Sheriff’s Office reporting a suspicious vehicle parked in front of her yard. Upon arriving to the residence, an intoxicated man was found snoring loudly while slumped over the center console of the vehicle with the driver’s side door open. After multiple attempts by police to wake him up, he was asked to step out of his vehicle. He quickly became passive-aggressive by planting his foot to prevent from being removed from his vehicle, however, officers were able to gain control of his hands and escort him from the vehicle.

