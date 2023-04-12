A man was recently arrested after being combative with police officers and spitting on an EMT in front of a residence on Tanner’s Bridge Road.
On April 5, a woman contacted Barrow County Sheriff’s Office reporting a suspicious vehicle parked in front of her yard. Upon arriving to the residence, an intoxicated man was found snoring loudly while slumped over the center console of the vehicle with the driver’s side door open. After multiple attempts by police to wake him up, he was asked to step out of his vehicle. He quickly became passive-aggressive by planting his foot to prevent from being removed from his vehicle, however, officers were able to gain control of his hands and escort him from the vehicle.
Once medical personnel arrived, an EMT began checking him for vitals. While in the process of being checked by medical personnel, the suspect spit on the EMT twice.
The following warrants were obtained for the suspect: Simple assault, DUI-alcohol and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the BCSO:
• DUI-alcohol; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; marijuana possession less than 1 oz April 5 at University Pkwy. /Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age April 3 at 58 Danielle Dr., Statham, where a man reported his step son breaking things in his home and trying to fight him after being asked to clean up dog feces in the residence.
• Battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children; criminal trespass (Family Violence) April 2 at 526 Hickeria Way, Winder, where a man reported he and his girlfriend got in an argument one their way home inside his vehicle and she hit him five times while inside the vehicle with their juvenile child present.
• Improper lane change; DUI-alcohol; simple assault April 5 at 4779 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem, where an intoxicated man was asleep inside his vehicle in front of a residence and he spat on officers twice while being detained.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change April 3 at University Pkwy. / Wall Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-multiple substances; driving while licenses suspended; improper lane change; brake lights required April 4 at Hwy. 211 NE/ Pleasant Hill Church Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal damage to property; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; drugs to be kept in original container March 25 at 172 Rivermist Ct., Bethlehem, where a woman reported her husband destroyed several items in their home while under the influence of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance not kept in the original container.
• Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; reckless conduct; reckless driving; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; improper lane change; driving on wrong side of road; speeding; improper passing in no passing zone; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; driving without a valid license; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; seat belts violation April 5 at Manning Gin Rd./ E Star St., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle with a BOLO that eluded Walton County.
• Terroristic threats and acts April 3 at 652 Barrow Park Dr., Winder, where a woman reported her ex-fiancé was sending her threatening messages via text.
• Battery-Family Violence April 5 843 Eastmont Rd., Winder, where a physical domestic dispute between two men occurred.
• Violation of Family Violence Order March 2 at 200 Matthews School Rd., Winder, where a parent violated a temporary protection order by dropping the student off at school.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence)- damage of $500 or less; battery-Family Violence April 8 at 1012 Old Hog Mountain Rd., Auburn, where a woman physically attacked her husband.
• Theft of lost or mislaid property; financial transaction card theft; financial transaction card fraud April 2 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a man reported his wallet stolen.
• Driving without a valid license April 5 at University Pkwy. / Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; speeding April 6 at University Pkwy. /Smith Cemetery Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended April 3 at Hwy. 82/Pleasant Hill Church Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
