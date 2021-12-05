The following incidents were among those Nov. 25 through Dec. 1 that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•The owner of a dance studio on Loganville Highway reported someone had stolen three outside benches from the studio while it was closed during Thanksgiving week. She showed police footage where the suspect, a white male, 30-50 years old, with brown hair and a brown beard, taking the benches.
•A Winder man was arrested Nov. 30 for battery following a reported domestic dispute at a Pine Shadow Lane residence, where he reportedly grabbed his wife by the hair and neck causing scratches, during an argument.
•The manager of a pawn shop on South Broad Street reported Nov. 30 that one of her employees had stolen more than $1,300 from the business and that she had caught the incident on video surveillance.
•A Winder man was arrested Nov. 30 after he ran the red light at the intersection of West Athens and North Center streets and caused a vehicle accident. Through witness accounts and FLOCK camera footage of the sedan, police were able to identify the man and arrested him at a John Street residence. He told police he left the scene of the accident because his insurance would not cover it.
•Employees of a package store on Exchange Lane reported that an unidentified black male had shoplifted a $45 bottle of Hennessy from the store.
•A man reported Nov. 29 that he left his truck at a transmission shop on East Midland Avenue two days earlier and that it had been discovered stolen that morning.
•A Winder man was arrested Nov. 29 on an active warrant out of Barrow County after a report of a suspicious vehicle in the roadway on Stovall Street.
•A Winder man was arrested Nov. 28 for loitering and prowling after he was reported to be walking around the parking lot of a hotel on West Athens Street and looking inside cars.
•A Winder man was arrested Nov. 26 for driving without a valid license following a traffic stop off West Athens Street.
•A Winder man was arrested Nov. 26 for aggravated assault, simple battery and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children following a domestic dispute at a Castilla Way residence, where he reportedly placed his hands around his wife’s neck and shoved her into a table in front of their children.
•A Monroe man was arrested Nov. 26 for criminal trespass and simple assault following a domestic dispute at a Mobile Drive residence, where he reportedly punched and damaged a wall and broke a mirror during an argument with his mother.
•A Winder man was arrested Nov. 26 for driving under the influence of alcohol at a bank on Mimosa Street after employees reported he was drinking beer in his vehicle while in the drive-thru.
•A Winder man was arrested Nov. 26 for false imprisonment, simple assault and simple battery following a domestic dispute at a Dianne Drive residence, where he reportedly got into an argument with his wife and blocked her from leaving the house.
•An employee of a gas station on West May Street reported Nov. 25 that an unidentified white male had shoplifted a six-pack of beer from the store. She told police that when she asked him for his ID, he replied, “I’m 35 years old,” grabbed the beer and left without paying and also “flicked off” the surveillance camera.
